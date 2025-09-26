Estonia Rolls Out Red Carpet For Indian Export Day, Aiming To Strengthen Business Bonds

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On September 24, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted India Export Day, bringing together Estonian and Indian entrepreneurs and officials to share insights on India's business environment and foster new commercial connections, Trend reports.

Opening the day, Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov noted that India's economy has doubled in the past decade.

“India's growth has been remarkable, but the potential is even greater. Such rapid development creates opportunities for Estonia as well. Take advantage of them,” he told participants at the business seminar.

The event also featured remarks by Sigrid Harjo, Member of the Board of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS). A discussion on business culture and opportunities was led by Estonian Ambassador to India Marje Luup and India's Ambassador to Estonia, Shri Ashish Kumar Sinha, who both highlighted the wide-ranging cooperation potential - from food and beverages to IT and electronics.

A panel of Estonian entrepreneurs shared experiences of entering the Indian market. Moderated by EIS India export adviser Vinod Basliyal, the discussion included CybExer COO Aare Reintam, Mikskaar Miksgrow B2B marketing partner Leila Haugas, LEI Register co-founder Timo Vikson, and Estonian Cell sales manager Veljo Einberg.

The speakers agreed that India's market is impossible to overestimate, with success depending on strong local partnerships and physical presence.

“In our case, this meant acquiring a local competitor to help us expand and navigate India's complexity. You cannot do business in India without being there. You need to attend trade fairs, meet partners face-to-face, and follow local customs.” Reintam stressed the importance of in-person engagement,” explained LEI Register's Vikson.

He added that the support of the Estonian embassy and EIS trade advisers has been essential for building credibility.

Estonian Cell's Einberg emphasized that Estonia also has much to learn:“We tend to think we are the last word in innovation, but India has enormous knowledge and skills to share.”

Other business leaders, including JIO Estonia's Taavi Kotka, Incap CEO Otto Pukk, and YOOK CEO Katre Kõvask, also shared their experiences and plans for the Indian market.

Indian participants included Telangana State Government Commissioner Ravikiran Tirumala, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Vice President for API Lifecycle Management Mukesh Kumar Madhra, Larsen & Toubro Deputy Chief Engineer for International Business Development Aditi Gharpure, and Fytika CEO Khushboo Pandey.

Their discussion, led by Rajeev Koul, CEO and Managing Partner of NorIndic Research and Consulting LLP, highlighted opportunities for mutual cooperation.

The event concluded with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and EIS presenting Team Estonia's business diplomacy strategy for India for 2025–2026.

Entrepreneurs interested in India are encouraged to begin with a market strategy and then reach out to the Estonian Embassy in India or EIS export advisers for guidance.