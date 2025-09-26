Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ethiopia Plans To Construct Nuclear Power Facility

2025-09-26 07:07:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) by Alimat Aliyeva

A nuclear power plant (NPP) is planned to be built in Ethiopia, Azernews reports.

An action plan for the project was signed between the Ethiopian Electric Power Company and the Russian corporation Rosatom during the International Nuclear Week in Moscow. The agreement includes a detailed feasibility study of the NPP construction and the development of a comprehensive roadmap for the project.

This initiative marks a significant step for Ethiopia as it aims to diversify its energy sources and reduce reliance on hydroelectric power, which can be vulnerable to climate fluctuations. If successful, the plant could not only boost Ethiopia's energy independence but also position the country as a key player in Africa's emerging nuclear energy sector.

