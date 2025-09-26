Artificial Intelligence In Epidemiology Market Growth Driven By Real Time Disease Monitoring And Health Data Accessibility

The Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market Size is valued at 475.63 Million in 2024 and is predicted to reach 5271.80 Million by the year 2034 at an 27.4 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.

Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC:

Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:

Key factors influencing global artificial intelligence in the epidemiology market are:



Growing demand for disease monitoring in real-time

Increasing the accessibility of health data Technological advancements

The following are the primary obstacles to artificial intelligence in the epidemiology market's expansion:



High starting cost

Lack of expertise Rising data privacy issues

Future expansion opportunities for the global artificial intelligence in epidemiology market include:



Increasing integration of AI

Increasing research and development activities Increasing investments in digital health

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:



Disease prediction is changing as a result of the increasing use of AI in epidemiology.

The growing availability of health data drives the market for AI in epidemiology, the requirement for real-time outbreak prediction, and developments in machine learning.

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023. One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high starting cost and shortage of skilled personnel.

Market Analysis:

Artificial intelligence in epidemiology involves the use of advanced algorithms to analyze health data, forecast disease trends, and enhance public health responses. The growth of the AI in epidemiology market is primarily fueled by advancements in machine learning techniques, rising demand for rapid outbreak detection, and improved access to large-scale health datasets. Additionally, the increasing digitization of healthcare, greater government investment, and enhanced computational capabilities all contribute to the widespread adoption of AI in epidemiology, optimizing resource allocation and strengthening disease surveillance systems.

Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away:

List of Prominent Players in the Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market:



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks LLC

Alphabet Inc.

Komodo Health

Microsoft Corporation

Meditech

Predixion Software

Siemens Healthineers AG

Intel Corporation

Bayer Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence for Medical Epidemiology (AIME)

Cardiolyse SAS Institute, Inc.

Recent Developments:



In January 2025, Gilead Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company, and Cognizant announced an extension of their long-standing partnership. This partnership intends to unlock even greater value for Gilead as it pursues breakthroughs to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases.

In December 2024, Zscaler and Cognizant are expanding their collaboration to assist businesses in various sectors in streamlining and transforming their security posture through the use of a cutting-edge, AI-powered zero-trust cloud security platform to counteract changing cyber threats. In September 2024, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure AI infrastructure is being used by Evidium. This healthcare AI firm prioritizes safety, transparency, and dependability to further its goals of developing trustworthy AI and expanding medical knowledge and science. Evidium is using OCI AI infrastructure to train and develop a large number of AI models that support its AI platform.

Market Dynamics

Drivers –

The increasing requirement for real-time disease monitoring serves as a primary driver of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in epidemiology market. Healthcare systems worldwide are under growing pressure to obtain immediate insights into disease transmission in order to implement timely interventions, particularly in the context of recurring outbreaks and rapidly evolving pathogens.

AI-powered analytics enable the efficient processing of vast health datasets, facilitating the identification of emerging patterns and the forecasting of disease trends. These capabilities support rapid decision-making, optimize resource allocation, and strengthen public health preparedness. Furthermore, rising investments in AI-driven epidemiological surveillance platforms are accelerating the adoption of these solutions and fueling overall market growth.

Challenges –

Despite its considerable potential, the adoption of AI in epidemiology is hindered by substantial upfront investment requirements. Implementing advanced AI solutions necessitates significant expenditure on specialized software, high-performance computing infrastructure, and trained personnel. These financial demands are particularly challenging for smaller organizations and healthcare systems in developing regions, thereby limiting accessibility.

Moreover, the complexity and cost of integrating AI technologies into existing healthcare frameworks present additional barriers. Consequently, while the technology offers clear benefits in enhancing disease monitoring and management, high initial costs remain a critical challenge to large-scale adoption and market expansion.

Unlock Your GTM Strategy:

North America Is Expected To Grow With the Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

The North American artificial intelligence in epidemiology market is projected to secure a significant share of global revenue and demonstrate strong growth at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years. This expansion is driven by the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital health technologies, and substantial investments in AI-focused research and development.

The integration of AI into epidemiological practices is further supported by the availability of high-quality healthcare data, robust regulatory frameworks, and strategic partnerships between technology providers and public health organizations. Moreover, the presence of a highly skilled workforce-including researchers, data scientists, and healthcare professionals-plays a pivotal role in advancing the development, deployment, and adoption of AI-powered epidemiological tools aimed at improving disease surveillance and management.

Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market-

By Development-



Web-Based Cloud-Based

By Application-



Infection Prediction and Forecasting Disease and Syndromic Surveillance

By End-User-



Government and State Agencies

Research Labs

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Healthcare Providers

By Region-

North America-



The US

Canada Mexico

Europe-



Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-



China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-



GCC Countries

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Information:

Contact us: InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Visit: Tel : +1 607 400-7072 Asia: +91 79 72967118 ...

CE , Go Media , Go Media2 , iCN Internal Distribution , Reportedtimes , Research Newswire , English