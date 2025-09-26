Servisfirst Bancshares, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results October 20Th
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will host a live audio webcast to discuss earnings and results on Monday, October 20, 2025 beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed at . A replay of the call will be available until October 31st, 2025.
About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Through the bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at or at .
More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at or by calling
(205) 949-0302.
