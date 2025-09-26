Top Technology Executives Recognized At The 2025 Bayareacio ORBIE Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading CIOs honored for leadership, innovation, and business impact









SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 BayAreaCIO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and innovation of top technology executives from GSK, Western Digital, The Clorox Company, Dayforce, Lucid Motors, BlackLine Systems Inc., and LastPass. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by BayAreaCIO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CIOs who drive business transformation and make a lasting impact on the industry.

Winners were recognized across seven categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at the Doubletree by Hilton San Jose, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in technology leadership.

“Great CIOs understand how connections drive transformation,” said Nichole Meister, BayAreaCIO Chair.“The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs who leverage relationships to drive innovation, solve complex challenges, and shape the future of Bay Area.”

Meet the 2025 BayAreaCIO ORBIE Award Winners:

Shobie Ramakrishnan, CDTO, GSK, received the Leadership ORBIE.

Sesh Tirumala, CIO, Western Digital, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $10 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Chau Banks, CIO & Chief Data Officer, The Clorox Company, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Carrie Rasmussen, CDO, Dayforce, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

Sanjay Chandra, VP, IT, Lucid Motors, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $800 million annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Sumit Johar, CIO, BlackLine Systems Inc., received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

Asad Siddiqui, CIO, LastPass, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:



Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation Engagement in industry and community endeavors



BayAreaCIO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the BayAreaCIO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Chetna Mahajan, CDO & CIO, Webflow, who was interviewed by Lucius DiPhillips, CIO, Airbnb. Over 400 guests attended, representing leading Bay Area organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 BayAreaCIO ORBIE Awards possible:



Underwriters: Milestone Technologies, Rimini Street, & Slalom

Gold Sponsors: Comcast Business, DynPro, Fortinet, ThoughtSpot, & Workato

Silver Sponsors: AHEAD, Cloudflare, Freshworks, HCL Tech, Hexaware Technologies, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, PwC, SGIC Cloud Technologies Inc, Tanium & Veeam Software

Bronze Sponsors: 360 Advanced, Between Pixels, Cognizant, Deloitte, Moveworks, Opsera, Sigma Computing, & Snowflake

Media Partner: San Francisco Business Times & Silicon Valley Business Journal National Partner: Year Up United

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

About BayAreaCIO:

BayAreaCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers (CIOs) in the Bay Area. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, BayAreaCIO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

BayAreaCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today's most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at