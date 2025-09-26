Cover Model And Actress Aria Walton Stuns Modeling Ella Titus' Vellachor Gown At London Fashion Week

MENAFN - Pressat) Stunning cover model and actress Aria Walton was the centre of attention as she took to the catwalk at London Fashion Week on Friday.

Modeling for the Revive Fashion Show, the Spanish-Canadian star wore an off-white bridal-inspired gown made by Los Angeles-based designer Ella Titus from her Vellachor brand. The gown was decorated with beautiful gloves and the tiny corset accentuated the model's slim hourglass figure as she strut the runway with the confidence she is known for.

In front of an audience comprised of fashion's finest, the model walked to the tune of soft music that played in the background.

The venue was decorated in all-white details matching the bridal motif present throughout the collection.

The model praised the designer in an instagram post and mentioned the good times of camaraderie she and the other models shared backstage.

Aria Walton has worked with world-renowned actors like Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd in the film industry, and has also graced big fashion magazine covers like Harper's Bazaar, L'Officiel and Glamour, to name a few, in the high fashion industry.

The model and actress is set to model for more designers in October at Paris Fashion Week, and is proving to be busy as ever in her career.