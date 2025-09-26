Lecturer in Work and Organisations, University of Stirling

Tom Montgomery is Lecturer in Work and Organisations in the Stirling Management School. His research focuses on issues of labour market policy, solidarity, social movements and civil society organisations. Tom holds an MA (Hons) in Politics from the University of Glasgow, an MSc in Political Research from the University of Strathclyde and a PhD from Glasgow Caledonian University which examined the role of social innovation in addressing youth employment issues in the west of Scotland. Tom has conducted research on youth employment as part of the European Commission Leonardo Lifelong Learning Programme funded project 'SALM' (Skills and Labour Market to Raise Youth Employment). He was researcher for the UK case on the Horizon 2020 funded project 'TransSOL' (Transnational Solidarity in Times of Crisis) which examined the attitudes and practices of solidarity across eight European countries. He has also conducted research on the labour market integration of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers across seven European countries as part of the Horizon 2020 funded project 'SIRIUS': Skills and Integration of Migrants, Refugees and Asylum Applicants in European Labour Markets). Tom was also UK researcher as part of a comparative project funded by the Swiss Network for International Studies which examined social dialogue across four European countries in the context of the rise of the gig economy. Tom's research has been published in various peer reviewed journals including Journal of Social Policy, Journal of Social Entrepreneurship, Social Movement Studies and Environment and Planning C: Politics and Space. Tom has a variety of teaching and supervision experience encompassing policymaking, social economy, social movements and research methods.

