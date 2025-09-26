Netanyahu Talks To Empty Chairs At UN After Mass Walkout Of Delegations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stage Friday at the United Nations to a mass walkout of delegations as well as cheers from supporters invited to the audience. Scores of delegates walked out of General Assembly ahead of Netanyahu's speech.

Delegates were called to order as Netanyahu began his speech, the first of the day at the annual General Assembly.

The Israeli prime minister on Friday cataloged Israeli victories against Hamas militants, Iran and their supporters in a speech at the United Nations that reminded the world of the horrors endured by Israelis on October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu sharply denounced Western countries on Friday for embracing Palestinian statehood, accusing them of sending the message that "murdering Jews pays off."

"This week, the leaders of France, Britain, Australia, Canada and other countries unconditionally recognized a Palestinian state," he said. "They did so after the horrors committed by Hamas on October 7 -- horrors praised on that day by nearly 90% of the Palestinian population."

Calling it a "mark of shame," Netanyahu said: "You know what message the leaders who recognize the Palestinian state this week sent to the Palestinians? It's a very clear message: murdering Jews pays off."

With more countries joining the list of those endorsing Palestinian independence, the most right-wing government in Israeli history has made its strongest declaration in years that there will be no Palestinian state as it pushes on with its fight against Hamas following the militants' October 7, 2023, rampage in Israel. Hamas-led fighters killed some 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.