This Dubai Market Helps Entrepreneurs Turn Handmade Crafts Into Successful Ventures

When Dubai resident Stevi Lomass spotted a gap in the locally made gifting market for a unique UAE brand, she needed an affordable 'shop window' to gain exposure. More than a decade later, her business, The Camel Soap Factory, has grown into a multi-million dirham success - and Stevi remains deeply grateful to ArtE, The Makers' Market for providing that first opportunity to showcase her product.

“Without local fairs like ArtE, it would have been impossible for artisans like myself to get off the ground,” Lomass, 66, and originally from South Africa told Khaleej Times.“I loved using handmade soaps myself and knew about the amazing benefits of camel milk, how it had been used in the region for centuries, and felt camel milk might be an exciting and interesting ingredient.”

After studying soapmaking in London, Lomass returned to Dubai brimming with enthusiasm.“In 2011, I started manufacturing from home as a kitchen-based project and began selling at ArtE, paying Dh200 per table,” she recalled.

Two years later, The Camel Soap Factory officially launched. Since then, it has sold over three million soaps, expanded its product range to creams, balms, and haircare, and now employs 18 staff.

“We stayed with ArtE for four years, during which time I realised there was a real business somewhere within,” said Lomass, now living in Dubai Silicon Oasis, near to her factory.“Selling at ArtE helped me refine my product and learn more about who bought these soaps and understand what they were looking for in gifts.”

ArtE's 20th anniversary

On Saturday (September 27), ArtE will celebrate its 20th anniversary at one of its regular homes, Times Square Centre. ArtE founder and organiser Miriam Walsh, 65, recognises The Camel Soap Factory as the most successful venture to emerge from the market community, which has hosted thousands of artisans, many of whom have gone on to thrive.

What is ArtE for?

ArtE attracts painters, makers, and crafters - some seeking extra income, others building brands - all sharing one thing in common: their creations are handmade.“We've always insisted on handmade products, which is why we attract such talent and give them an audience they might never have,” said Walsh, originally from Holland.

Walsh co-founded ArtE in 2005 as a creative using wool felt work to make fashion items. Walsh was able to be a stay-at-home mum to her two children, but needed an outlet to sell her items.

Over the years, ArtE has become a platform for artisans with aspirations of turning ideas into a business, hobbyists boosting their income, entrepreneurs building brands on a budget, and small cottage industries launching new products. Many have gone on to supply hotels, tourist shops, and other businesses.

'We make what we sell'

ArtE has stayed true to its original promise made on its first event in 2025: We Make What We Sell. The 20th-anniversary edition promises creativity, discovery, and the“magic of handmade,” with over 100 makers showcasing their products, alongside family-friendly activities and live demonstrations.

“Except for Covid, we have never missed a market so we have continued to give creatives a place in the UAE to display, to sell, and in a few cases elevate their idea into a 'proper' business,” Walsh said.

Among ArtE's success stories is Jessica Winford, who launched her Jessica Lily sleepwear brand shortly after moving to the UAE 14 years ago.“I was creative and wanted to distract myself from the initial homesickness by sewing gifts for people back home,” the former cabin crew said.“My dad asked why I wasn't making money from them, and I stumbled upon ArtE by chance.”

Last year, Winford, based in JVC, became busy enough to leave her IT and administrative job and focus entirely on her business.“I couldn't manage both, so I took the leap of faith to pursue full-time crafting,” she said. "ArtE has been more than a place to sell my products - it's been a huge part of my Dubai journey. It gave me the chance to connect with like-minded people from such diverse backgrounds and I have built lasting friendships over 11 years.”

She also highlighted the broader value of ArtE beyond sales.“Even if you don't sell on the day, you are marketing your brand and raising awareness. You never know when someone will return and buy from you,” she said.