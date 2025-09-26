Cover Pro Roofing Announces Expansion Of Roofing Services Into New Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Knoxville, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoxville, Tennessee September 26, 2025 - -

Cover Pro Roofing, a family-owned company with more than fifteen years in the roofing industry, announced today the expansion of its residential and commercial services into additional markets beyond its Knoxville headquarters. The move reflects the company's response to increasing demand for reliable roofing contractors across the region.

The decision comes as communities throughout East Tennessee face ongoing challenges with weather-related damage, aging building stock, and the need for modernized roofing systems that balance durability with efficiency. By extending its reach into surrounding areas, Cover Pro Roofing aims to provide property owners with access to a trusted contractor known for workmanship and accountability.

"Over the years, the company has consistently received inquiries from outside Knoxville," said Mike Martin, owner of Cover Pro Roofing. "The expansion represents the company's commitment to meeting that demand while maintaining the same standards of quality and service that have guided its work since the beginning."

Cover Pro Roofing specializes in a wide range of roofing solutions, including shingle, metal, flat, and commercial systems. The company also provides roof inspections, storm damage repair, and insurance claim assistance, services that have become increasingly important as seasonal storms continue to affect the region. Holding manufacturer certifications, an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and Google Guaranteed status, the company underscores its emphasis on professional standards and transparent practices.

Each of the new service areas presents unique conditions for roofing contractors. Oak Ridge contains historic neighborhoods alongside research facilities that require different types of roofing systems. Sevierville, a city with a strong tourism economy, demands structures capable of handling both high occupancy and environmental stress. Lenoir City has seen steady residential growth, creating new demand for installations and replacements. Maryville combines both residential and commercial properties in need of long-lasting roofing. Mascot, though smaller in population, reflects the importance of responsive service for communities with fewer contractors available.

Industry observers note that roofing contractors in this part of the country must account for frequent rain, summer heat, and the possibility of hail damage. These factors place added importance on materials selection, regular inspections, and ongoing maintenance. Cover Pro Roofing has structured its services to address those conditions while emphasizing prevention. By identifying minor issues before they develop into larger problems, the company seeks to reduce costs and provide long-term peace of mind for property owners.

Financing and warranty programs are being extended to the new service areas as well. These options provide customers with the ability to manage expenses while maintaining confidence in their investment. Warranties cover both workmanship and materials, reflecting the company's intent to stand behind its projects over time.

"This expansion is not just about geography," Mike Martin added. "It is about building relationships with property owners across multiple communities and making sure they have access to the same level of roofing expertise and support."

The company also continues to emphasize its approach to communication. Proposals are presented with clear details on the scope of work, costs, and timelines. This transparency has been central to Cover Pro Roofing's reputation in Knoxville and will remain a guiding principle as services expand into new markets.

The expansion is also expected to benefit commercial property owners. Offices, retail centers, and industrial facilities often require specialized roofing systems, particularly flat or energy-efficient designs. With experience in these areas, the company intends to provide solutions that meet safety codes, performance standards, and long-term durability goals.

The expansion also reflects broader economic trends in East Tennessee. As new housing developments rise and commercial projects continue across the region, the demand for certified contractors grows alongside. By positioning itself as a resource for both homeowners and businesses, Cover Pro Roofing is contributing not only to individual property improvements but also to the resilience of local economies. A stronger infrastructure of reliable roofing services can help communities prepare for seasonal storms while supporting property values and regional growth.

Founded in 2009, Cover Pro Roofing has remained family-owned and operated, maintaining values of honesty, accountability, and reliability. The expansion of services is viewed internally as a natural step in the company's continued growth. By extending its presence while retaining the same standards that built its reputation, Cover Pro Roofing aims to support regional development and reinforce its role as a dependable contractor for both homeowners and businesses.

