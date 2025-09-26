Saya Group Launches Grand Umbrella Campaign Targets INR 80 Crore Festive Revenue With Exclusive Offers

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Saya Group , one of the leading names in North India's real estate sector, has announced the launch of its Grand Umbrella Campaign for the upcoming festive season. With this initiative, the Group is targeting festive sales worth INR 80 crore, driven by a mix of luxury residential offerings and high-street commercial developments.

Saya Group Projects



The campaign comes at a time when festive buying sentiment in India is at its peak, and real estate continues to stand out as one of the most preferred asset classes. Saya Group's focused strategy aims to tap into both aspirational homebuyers and discerning investors by offering exclusive festive deals and flexible investment opportunities.



The sales are expected to be led by Saya Gold Avenue, the Group's premium residential project known for its luxurious amenities and prime Indirapuram location, alongside marquee commercial projects such as Saya SouthX in Greater Noida West and Saya Piazza at Jaypee Wishtown, Noida. Together, these projects are designed to appeal to a wide spectrum of buyers-ranging from families seeking upscale living to investors looking for secure, high-return commercial assets.



As part of the Grand Umbrella Campaign, Saya Group has rolled out festive-exclusive offers, including:



Ready-to-move homes with immediate registry and immediate possession

INR 5 lakh Croma vouchers for new buyers

Flexible payment plans designed to ease home ownership Limited-period festive discounts across select residential and commercial projects

The campaign is further supported by the ongoing leasing of premium brands at Saya's marquee commercial developments, adding greater value to investors and ensuring consistent footfall in retail destinations.



Another factor strengthening the campaign is the rising market value in Indirapuram, where real estate prices have spiked significantly in recent months. With Saya Gold Avenue at the center of this growth, Indirapuram is being increasingly recognized as an investment hotspot, offering both lifestyle appeal and wealth-creation potential.



Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, Saya Group , said,“This campaign is not just about festive offers-it is about setting new benchmarks for how real estate brands engage with homebuyers and investors. The festive season has always been a strong driver of sentiment in India, and with the Grand Umbrella Campaign, we are confident of crossing our INR 80 crore revenue target this year. With marquee residential and commercial projects under our portfolio, Saya is positioned to deliver both lifestyle value and strong investment potential.”



With over two decades of experience in delivering residential and commercial landmarks, Saya Group has earned a reputation for timely delivery, high-quality construction, and customer-centricity. The Grand Umbrella Campaign underscores this ethos by bringing together curated festive offers, premium leasing updates, and a strong focus on transparency and trust.



Looking ahead, Saya Group expects the festive momentum to serve as a strong foundation for its broader revenue pipeline for FY2025, reinforcing its growth trajectory and further cementing its position as one of NCR's most trusted developers.



“The festive season always brings optimism and positivity. We see this as the perfect opportunity to deepen our engagement with buyers and deliver long-term value. Our focus remains on creating assets that stand the test of time and contribute meaningfully to people's lives,” Mr. Bhasin added.



About Saya Group

For over 25 years, Saya Group has been a trailblazer in the real estate industry, establishing a strong and trusted presence across the Delhi NCR region. From its early beginnings with low-rise floors and luxury villas to landmark high-rise residences and iconic commercial spaces, the Group has consistently redefined modern living.



Today, Saya Group boasts a portfolio of over 5.37 million sq. ft. of luxurious residential developments and 2.37 million sq. ft. of high-street retail malls in Noida and Greater Noida West. Each project stands as a testament to the Group's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.



Driven by a vision rooted in timely possession, superior construction quality, transparency, and long-lasting trust, Saya Group continues to set benchmarks in real estate. Every development is more than just a structure-it is a promise delivered, a relationship nurtured, and a lifestyle created for generations to cherish.