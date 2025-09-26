WMI And Law Society Of Singapore Launch Certification Targeting 6,500 Lawyers To Support Family Office Sector Growth

Training agreement signed on 26 September 2025, by Ms Foo Mee Har, Chief Executive Officer, Wealth Management Institute and Mr Samuel Chacko, Vice-President, The Law Society of Singapore. Witnessed by Ms Tan Lay Peng, Principal Director, Wealth Management Institute and Mr Alvin Chen, Executive Director and Chief Legal Officer, The Law Society of Singapore.

