Princess Sumaya Crowns Iran Champions Of The Asian U-17 Handball Championship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Honorary President of the Jordan Handball Federation, crowned the Iranian national team champions of the inaugural Asian U-17 Handball Championship, which also served as a qualifying tournament for the 2025 World Championship.Princess Sumaya, alongside Mr. Bader Dyab, President of the Asian Handball Federation, presented the trophy to Iran following their hard-fought 28–25 victory over South Korea in the final match. The championship was hosted by the Jordan Handball Federation at the Princess Sumaya Sports Hall in Al Hussein Youth City.The championship brought together 13 teams from across Asia: Bahrain, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Maldives, PR China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Syria.The closing ceremony was attended by Dr. Sari Hamdan, Vice President of the Asian Handball Federation and Chairperson of the Championship Organizing Committee, Taisir Al-Mansi, President of the Jordan Handball Federation, as well as the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Jordan, and a host of dignitaries, federation leaders, and delegation heads.In a festive atmosphere, Princess Sumaya led the awards ceremony, honoring the top three teams and presenting medals and individual awards to standout players, with the support of senior officials and guests who shared in the celebrations.