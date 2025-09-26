Princess Sumaya Crowns Iran Champions Of The Asian U-17 Handball Championship
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Honorary President of the Jordan Handball Federation, crowned the Iranian national team champions of the inaugural Asian U-17 Handball Championship, which also served as a qualifying tournament for the 2025 World Championship.
Princess Sumaya, alongside Mr. Bader Dyab, President of the Asian Handball Federation, presented the trophy to Iran following their hard-fought 28–25 victory over South Korea in the final match. The championship was hosted by the Jordan Handball Federation at the Princess Sumaya Sports Hall in Al Hussein Youth City.
The championship brought together 13 teams from across Asia: Bahrain, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Maldives, PR China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Syria.
The closing ceremony was attended by Dr. Sari Hamdan, Vice President of the Asian Handball Federation and Chairperson of the Championship Organizing Committee, Taisir Al-Mansi, President of the Jordan Handball Federation, as well as the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Jordan, and a host of dignitaries, federation leaders, and delegation heads.
In a festive atmosphere, Princess Sumaya led the awards ceremony, honoring the top three teams and presenting medals and individual awards to standout players, with the support of senior officials and guests who shared in the celebrations.
Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Honorary President of the Jordan Handball Federation, crowned the Iranian national team champions of the inaugural Asian U-17 Handball Championship, which also served as a qualifying tournament for the 2025 World Championship.
Princess Sumaya, alongside Mr. Bader Dyab, President of the Asian Handball Federation, presented the trophy to Iran following their hard-fought 28–25 victory over South Korea in the final match. The championship was hosted by the Jordan Handball Federation at the Princess Sumaya Sports Hall in Al Hussein Youth City.
The championship brought together 13 teams from across Asia: Bahrain, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Maldives, PR China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Syria.
The closing ceremony was attended by Dr. Sari Hamdan, Vice President of the Asian Handball Federation and Chairperson of the Championship Organizing Committee, Taisir Al-Mansi, President of the Jordan Handball Federation, as well as the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Jordan, and a host of dignitaries, federation leaders, and delegation heads.
In a festive atmosphere, Princess Sumaya led the awards ceremony, honoring the top three teams and presenting medals and individual awards to standout players, with the support of senior officials and guests who shared in the celebrations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment