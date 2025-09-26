Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Participates In G20 Fms Second Meeting


2025-09-26 02:01:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the second meeting of the G20 Foreign Ministers, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was headed by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

MENAFN26092025000067011011ID1110116333

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search