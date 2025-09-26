Qatar Participates In G20 Fms Second Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the second meeting of the G20 Foreign Ministers, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was headed by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.
