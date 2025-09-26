Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Arrests Suspect Wanted By Canadian Authorities Under INTERPOL Red Notice

2025-09-26 02:01:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior announced that the competent authorities at the Ministry were able to arrest a suspect wanted by Canadian authorities based on an INTERPOL Red Notice.

This arrest occurred after verification procedures revealed inconsistent information he used to enter the country.

In coordination with the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Doha, the suspect's identity was verified, and he was arrested the same day.

He was referred to the Public Prosecution Office for necessary extradition procedures, in accordance with national legislation and relevant international agreements.

This operation confirms the efficiency of the security system and the integrated roles of the Ministry of Interior's departments.

It also reflects the strength of cooperation with INTERPOL and law enforcement agencies in brotherly and friendly countries in combating cross-border crime and protecting the security of society.

Legal Disclaimer:
