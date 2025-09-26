Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Honduran Foreign Minister Bu
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met on September 24 with Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs Javier Bu in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations High-Level Week. The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed our strong cooperation on security and efforts to end illegal immigration. The Deputy Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Honduras’ cooperation on our bilateral extradition treaty and highlighted the recent extradition of Marvin Martinez Guardado to Honduras to stand trial for murder.
