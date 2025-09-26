Jawzjan Accident Leaves 1 Dead, 11 Injured
SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): One person was killed and nearly a dozen others were injured when two vehicles collided on the Shiberghan-Mazar-i-Sharif highway in northern Jawzjan province, an official said on Friday.
Jawzjan police spokesman Qari Abdul Sattar Halimi said the accident occurred at around 2:00 pm yesterday in the 'Qaraboyin Alia' area when a pickup vehicle and a fielder collided.
He added one person lost his life and 11 others were injured in the accident.
According to Halimi, the injured were transferred to the 200-bed Jawzjan Hospital by security forces, with some in critical condition.
ma
