Dublin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carsharing Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Carsharing Market grew from USD 5.04 billion in 2024 to USD 6.00 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 18.49%, reaching USD 13.97 billion by 2030.

The global carsharing market is rapidly evolving, driven by urban mobility demands, sustainability goals, and digital transformation. Senior decision-makers need actionable insights to navigate this dynamic landscape and capitalize on strategic opportunities in shared substantial expansion reflects robust demand for flexible mobility services in both established and emerging metropolitan areas. The sector benefits from a combination of urbanization, changing consumer behaviors, and increasing interest in environmentally responsible transport options.

New tariffs on automotive components and vehicle imports in the United States have raised operational costs for carsharing providers. These changes require a shift toward agile procurement, diversified supplier portfolios, and increased investment in maintenance optimization. Strategic alignment with domestic partners and flexible financing now underpins fleet resilience as companies respond to fluctuating regulatory and economic landscapes.

Carsharing Market Methodology & Data Sources

This report applies a rigorous blend of primary and secondary research. Industry executives, operational leaders, municipal planners, and technology partners provided in-depth interviews. Quantitative surveys captured evolving user preferences. Extensive desk research combined regulatory filings, industry publications, and academic analysis. Findings were validated through workshops with subject matter experts to maximize accuracy and relevance for the carsharing market.

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers



Expansion of digital platforms and telematics is facilitating new operational efficiencies, enabling providers to offer seamless user journeys and enhanced loyalty programs.

Electrification mandates and evolving infrastructure are accelerating the integration of electric vehicles, compelling providers to adapt fleet mix and charging partnerships.

Shift in consumer expectations has led to heightened demand for contactless bookings, hygiene standards, and flexible policies, reinforcing the need for agility in service design.

Intermodal integration with public transit and micromobility services is deepening user engagement and driving adoption, particularly in dense urban centers.

Corporate partnerships increasingly form a high-value segment, delivering volume commitments, customized billing, and embedded expense management. Localization of procurement and sourcing strategies is emerging as a competitive response to supply chain disruptions and pricing volatility.

Scope & Segmentation



Service Models: Free-floating, peer-to-peer, and station-based offerings, each providing unique benefits in urban density, fleet utilization, and capital investment.

Vehicle Types: Options span electric vehicles, hybrids, and internal combustion engines, supporting cities with varying infrastructure and emission policies.

Trip Types: One-way and round-trip rentals address diverse customer needs, from quick commutes to planned group journeys.

Pricing Models: Includes distance-based (per kilometer or per mile), subscription (monthly and annual), and time-based (hourly and daily) options, enabling tailored customer experiences.

Payment Models: Postpaid and prepaid structures appeal to distinct user segments, balancing loyalty and operational efficiency. User Types: Business and consumer segments, each requiring tailored service agreements and incentives.

Why This Report Matters: Outcomes for Stakeholders



Informs strategic investment and operational choices by detailing the latest industry shifts, competitive moves, and regulatory trends.

Enables identification of high-growth segments and underserved regional opportunities for both established players and market entrants. Supports robust procurement and partnership strategies tailored to current economic and trade conditions.

Companies Featured



Zipcar Inc.

Share Now GmbH

Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

Turo Inc.

Getaround Inc.

Stellantis N.V.

Europcar Mobility Group S.A.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Communauto Inc. Sixt SE

Conclusion

This analysis provides senior leaders with a concise blueprint to unlock new value in carsharing. It offers the strategic clarity required to sustain competitiveness and align with the evolving demands of both users and regulatory environments.

Key Attributes:

