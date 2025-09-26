New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching Launches $50,000 'Four Paws, Big Hearts' Fundraising Campaign For Canine Companions®

Help Us By Donating to Canine Compaions

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching has launched“Four Paws, Big Hearts,” a fundraising campaign to raise $50,000 in support of Canine Companions. This national nonprofit provides highly trained service dogs to people with disabilities.The campaign will help fund essential resources, including food, veterinary care, training, and follow-up services. Contributions directly support service dog teams, enabling individuals to gain greater independence, freedom, and companionship.How Donations Help:$25 provides a service dog vest$50 covers one month of food during training$100 supports veterinary and wellness care$500 funds follow-up services for a service dog team“Every dollar raised helps change lives. These incredible dogs don't just perform tasks-they restore independence, build confidence, and provide lifelong partnership (and furry therapy).”Ways to Support:Donate: Visit the campaign page to make a tax-deductible giftShare: Spread the word on social media, email, or word of mouthSponsor/Match: Businesses and philanthropists are invited to match donations or sponsor a service dog's trainingAbout Canine CompanionsFounded in 1975, Canine Companions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs and ongoing support.About New Jersey Therapy & Life CoachingBased in Voorhees, NJ, New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching provides therapy, marriage counseling, and life coaching to clients across New Jersey and beyond. The practice combines evidence-based care with compassion and a holistic approach to personal growth and well-being.Help us reach our $50,000 goal - Click here to donate

