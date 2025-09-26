New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching Launches $50,000 'Four Paws, Big Hearts' Fundraising Campaign For Canine Companions®
Help Us By Donating to Canine CompaionsVOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching has launched“Four Paws, Big Hearts,” a fundraising campaign to raise $50,000 in support of Canine Companions®. This national nonprofit provides highly trained service dogs to people with disabilities.
The campaign will help fund essential resources, including food, veterinary care, training, and follow-up services. Contributions directly support service dog teams, enabling individuals to gain greater independence, freedom, and companionship.
How Donations Help:
$25 provides a service dog vest
$50 covers one month of food during training
$100 supports veterinary and wellness care
$500 funds follow-up services for a service dog team
“Every dollar raised helps change lives. These incredible dogs don't just perform tasks-they restore independence, build confidence, and provide lifelong partnership (and furry therapy).”
Ways to Support:
Donate: Visit the campaign page to make a tax-deductible gift
Share: Spread the word on social media, email, or word of mouth
Sponsor/Match: Businesses and philanthropists are invited to match donations or sponsor a service dog's training
About Canine Companions®
Founded in 1975, Canine Companions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs and ongoing support.
About New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching
Based in Voorhees, NJ, New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching provides therapy, marriage counseling, and life coaching to clients across New Jersey and beyond. The practice combines evidence-based care with compassion and a holistic approach to personal growth and well-being.
Help us reach our $50,000 goal - Click here to donate
Dr. Larry Cohen
New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching
+1 856-352-5428
...
