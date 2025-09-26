Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad & Sanmarg To Burn 60-Feet-Tall Ravana Effigy At Central Park, Salt Lake On Dussehra
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 26th September, 2025: This Dussehra, the City of Joy is set to witness a spectacular celebration of the triumph of good over evil as Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad Committee & Sanmarg present East India's grandest Dussehra event at Central Park, Salt Lake, on 2nd October 2025. Keeping with tradition, the evening will feature the burning of a towering 60-feet Ravana effigy, along with 50-feet effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.
The event, now in its 13th glorious year, promises to be a captivating cultural extravaganza with sacred rituals, live performances, and a mesmerizing fire show before the grand burning of the effigies. The celebrations aim to provide a vibrant platform for citizens to connect with the rich culture and traditions of West Bengal, while celebrating the eternal victory of righteousness over malevolence.
Speaking to the media, Sri. Sanjay Agarwal, President of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, said, "Our mission has always been to blend devotion with community service. Through this celebration, we not only honor the spirit of Dussehra but also use the platform to spread awareness about our social initiatives, including education, healthcare, and charitable programs for the underprivileged. This festival is a celebration of culture, unity, and compassion."
On this Occasion, Sri. Lalit Beriwala, Chairman of Trust Board of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, said, "Our Dussehra celebration has grown to become East India's largest, drawing thousands of devotees and visitors every year. This year, we have made special arrangements at Central Park Ground to celebrate the victory of good over evil in a truly grand manner. Besides the burning of a towering 60-feet Ravana effigy, we have planned a spectacular fire show and invited artistes from various states to enthrall the audience with captivating performances. The evening will also feature a series of traditional rituals leading up to the effigy burning, with an expected gathering of over 25,000 people. This event is not just a ritual - it is a powerful reminder of the timeless message of good triumphing over evil."
Speaking to the media, Sri. Amit Poddar, Secretary of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, said, "Over the years, this event has become a symbol of Kolkata's festive spirit and cultural pride. We are delighted to welcome citizens and visitors from across the city and beyond to witness the magnificent spectacle of Ravana Dahan. We have ensured extensive safety, seating, and entertainment arrangements so that families can enjoy the festivities in a joyful and secure environment."
Thousands of devotees and visitors are expected to gather at the venue to witness this spectacular annual ritual. The celebration will also feature a host of cultural programs, food stalls, and engaging activities, making it a perfect evening for families and devotees alike. The festivities will begin on 1st October with a vibrant Dandiya Night, where citizens of Kolkata can dance to the lively beats of traditional Garba and Dandiya music. The evening will showcase live music, dazzling performances, and colorful celebrations, creating the perfect atmosphere to usher in the joyous spirit of Navratri.
About Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad:
Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad is an organisation dedicated to improve the quality of life of the underprivileged section of the society. We are taking facilities like education, health and associated services to them through different activities like school, charitable dispensary, blood donation camp, book distribution program, marriage hall etc.
