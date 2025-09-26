Assistant Professor at Division of Clinical Geriatrics, Karolinska Institutet

My research is about the connection between kidney disease and dementia, a new and important and until now fairly overlooked research area, with great clinical relevance.

My research focuses on the association between kidney disease and dementia, particularly whether kidney disease increases the risk for dementia and how dementia influences the occurrence and progression of kidney disease.

We have so far used data from SveDem (the Swedish registry for cognitive/dementia disorders) and the SCREAM biomarker registry (The Stockholm CREAtinine Measurements project) and other Swedish registries.

–present Assistant Professor at Division of Clinical Geriatrics, Karolinska Institutet

Experience