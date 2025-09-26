Litime Launches“Prime Big Deal Days” Fall Event: Up To 60% Off Lifepo4 Batteries For RV, Marine, And Backup Power

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As outdoor travel and home backup power needs surge this fall, LiTime , a leading provider of LiFePO4 batteries, today announced its annual“Prime Big Deal Days” sale, running from September 16 through October 14. Outdoor enthusiasts, RV travelers, boat owners, golf cart users, and homeowners can save up to 60% off sitewide on high-performance lithium power systems and accessories.

“This year's 'Prime Big Deal Days' isn't just about discounts-it's about empowering our customers' adventures,” said Willa, Vice President of LiTime.“From deposit expansion perks to themed flash sales, we want every RV traveler, sailor, and homeowner to find a reliable energy storage solution that matches their needs.”

Event Highlights



Up to 60% Off across RV, marine, golf cart, and backup power batteries.

VIP Double Points for loyal members.

Exclusive Product Specials during the event, including limited-time gifts for early buyers. Referral & Subscriber Rewards to help more users experience LiTime's innovative power systems.









Featured Product Deals

Marine Battery: LiTime 12V 100Ah Bluetooth Trolling Motor Lithium Battery $269.99 (was $379.99)



Experience uninterrupted power with the upgraded LiTime 12V 100Ah Bluetooth Trolling Motor LiFePO4 battery, designed for anglers and boaters who demand both performance and reliability. Building on the trusted durability of LiTime's classic TM battery-renowned for its low-temperature cutoff protection-this new Bluetooth edition adds smart monitoring, giving users real-time insights into battery status directly from their smartphone.

With over 16 years of expertise in LiFePO4 technology and a global presence across the USA, Germany, and Japan, LiTime has become a leader in providing safe, efficient, and sustainable energy storage. Whether you're navigating open waters or preparing for seasonal adventures, LiTime ensures your journey is powered by innovation and backed by proven quality.

RV Battery: LiTime 12V 100Ah Group24 Bluetooth Lithium Battery $278.99 (was $389.99)



The LiTime 12V 100Ah Group24 Bluetooth Lithium Battery is tailored for RV travelers seeking safe, reliable, and efficient power on the road. Its compact Group24 size ensures easy installation, while the built-in low-temperature charging protection makes it a dependable companion even in winter conditions. The Bluetooth monitoring system gives RV owners full visibility into battery health and performance, right from their smartphone.

As part of LiTime's mission to make lithium energy smarter and safer, this upgraded battery reflects over 16 years of engineering expertise and continuous innovation. From extended adventures to everyday travel, LiTime empowers RV enthusiasts with energy solutions they can trust.

Golf Cart Battery: LiTime 51.2V 100Ah Bluetooth Lithium Battery $899.99 (was $959.99)



Engineered for performance, the LiTime 51.2V 100Ah Bluetooth Lithium Battery transforms the golf cart experience with faster acceleration, longer range, and significantly lighter weight for improved handling. The advanced Bluetooth function allows users to monitor real-time performance, ensuring consistent power and control on the course.

This battery exemplifies LiTime's commitment to delivering reliable and future-ready energy storage for diverse applications. With a strong global presence and more than 380 product certifications, LiTime continues to set the benchmark in LiFePO4 innovation, helping golf cart owners enjoy efficiency, safety, and long-lasting power.

Don't Miss Out

Shop the full lineup at LiTime Prime Big Deal Days -sale ends October 14. Upgrade your RV, marine, golf cart, or backup power setup and maximize your savings this fall.

About LiTime

LiTime is a pioneer in LiFePO4 energy solutions, committed to making clean power smarter, safer, and more accessible for everyone. From RVs and boats to golf carts and home backup systems, LiTime batteries empower people to explore without limits and live with greater energy independence. Guided by the spirit of Life & Discovery , LiTime stands behind every product with a promise of durability, innovation, and reliable support-helping adventurers and homeowners alike power their journeys for generations to come.

Contact:

