Shape Therapeutics Announces Multiple Oral And Poster Presentations At The European Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy 32Nd Annual Congress
SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shape Therapeutics, a leader in RNA-based gene therapy, today announced the acceptance of two oral presentations at the upcoming European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 32nd congress that will take place October 7-10, 2025 in Seville, Spain.
Details of the presentations are below:
Presentation Title: Engineered AAV5 capsid SHP-DB1 efficiently targets the NHP brain after intravenous injection and transduces >95% of neurons in the Parkinson's disease-critical substantia nigra
Presenter: Dr. Adrian Briggs, Shape Therapeutics
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 17:00-19:30 CT
Session Title: Session 2B
Session Room: Room Parallel B
Presentation Title: Targeted Knockdown of Alpha Synuclein in the Brain Supports the Therapeutic Development of SHP-201 for Parkinson's Disease
Presenter: Dr. Leah Helton, Shape Therapeutics
Session Date and Time: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:00-13:00 CT
Session Title: Session 12c: Gene Editing III: Technology & applications
Session Room: Room Parallel C
About Shape Therapeutics
Shape Therapeutics is leveraging AI to develop new payload, delivery and manufacturing technologies for the gene therapy industry. Alongside the company's own RNA-targeting gene therapy portfolio, Shape's platform includes AAV capsids with enhanced tropism and penetration profiles, enabling delivery of genetic medicines to previously inaccessible tissues. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. You can find us at shapetx and on LinkedIn .
Media Contact:
