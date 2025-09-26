Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Announces 2025 Excellence Award Winners
CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Excellence Awards, which honor organizations that demonstrate innovation, leadership and measurable impact in the pharmacy benefit management industry.
This year's honorees represent outstanding achievements in Cost Containment and Quality , recognizing their commitment to improving care, reducing costs and empowering patients, providers and plan sponsors.
2025 PBMI Excellence Award Winners
Cost Containment
- Amwins Health and Employee Benefits Consulting
Recognized for its comprehensive dependent eligibility audit program, which strengthened plan integrity and optimized savings.
Award accepted by Harsh Shah RazorMetrics
Honored for its physician- and member-focused engagement strategies, designed to empower decision-making and reduce unnecessary costs.
Award accepted by Ryan Czado ProAct
Acknowledged for developing a variety of GLP-1 coverage options tailored to clients' unique needs, driving savings and flexibility.
Award accepted by Deborah Dempsey
Quality
- MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc.
Recognized for creating a personalized mobile app supporting chronic disease management through a holistic approach that integrates individual health, lifestyle and goals.
Award accepted by Mary Bellanti
PBMI congratulates all of the 2025 Excellence Award winners and thanks them for their continued contributions to improving the delivery and management of pharmacy benefits.
For more information about PBMI and its annual awards, please visit .
About Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute
The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute is a leading nonprofit organization focused on advancing the pharmacy benefits industry through research, education and the development of best practices. PBMI's mission is to help health plans, employers, and other stakeholders navigate the complex world of pharmacy benefits in order to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance the overall healthcare experience. The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.
About MJH Life Sciences
MJH is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted healthcare news across multiple channels, providing healthcare professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit .
Media Contact:
Peter Wehrwein
Managing Editor
MJH Life Sciences
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment