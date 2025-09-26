Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Announces 2025 Excellence Award Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating Excellence in Cost Containment and Quality in Pharmacy Benefit Management

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Excellence Awards, which honor organizations that demonstrate innovation, leadership and measurable impact in the pharmacy benefit management industry.

This year's honorees represent outstanding achievements in Cost Containment and Quality , recognizing their commitment to improving care, reducing costs and empowering patients, providers and plan sponsors.

2025 PBMI Excellence Award Winners

Cost Containment



Amwins Health and Employee Benefits Consulting

Recognized for its comprehensive dependent eligibility audit program, which strengthened plan integrity and optimized savings.

Award accepted by Harsh Shah

RazorMetrics

Honored for its physician- and member-focused engagement strategies, designed to empower decision-making and reduce unnecessary costs.

Award accepted by Ryan Czado ProAct

Acknowledged for developing a variety of GLP-1 coverage options tailored to clients' unique needs, driving savings and flexibility.

Award accepted by Deborah Dempsey



Quality

MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc.

Recognized for creating a personalized mobile app supporting chronic disease management through a holistic approach that integrates individual health, lifestyle and goals.

Award accepted by Mary Bellanti



PBMI congratulates all of the 2025 Excellence Award winners and thanks them for their continued contributions to improving the delivery and management of pharmacy benefits.

For more information about PBMI and its annual awards, please visit .

About Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute

The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute is a leading nonprofit organization focused on advancing the pharmacy benefits industry through research, education and the development of best practices. PBMI's mission is to help health plans, employers, and other stakeholders navigate the complex world of pharmacy benefits in order to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance the overall healthcare experience. The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted healthcare news across multiple channels, providing healthcare professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit .

