Dionne Griffin Mcgee Named Keynote For 2025 NC Women Business Owners Gala

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame is proud to announce that Dionne Griffin (DG) McGee, nationally recognized entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker, will headline the 2025 Hall of Fame Gala as the official keynote speaker.As the founder of ROAR ConferencesTM and ROAR UniversityTM, McGee is known for equipping women entrepreneurs with the tools to scale purpose-driven businesses, land premium contracts, and build legacy brands. Her book, Finding Your ROAR, blends memoir and methodology, detailing her journey from corporate burnout to entrepreneurial breakthrough. The book and her signature R.O.A.R. FrameworkTM-Relentless, Optimistic, Ambitious, Results-Driven-have inspired women nationwide.With more than 25 years of experience leading multimillion-dollar sales teams in the corporate sector, McGee now helps others navigate the world of business ownership through her ROAR Reverse RFPTM Method, empowering business owners to win competitive contracts and secure recurring revenue streams.Recently named the 2024 North Carolina Rural Entrepreneur of the Year, McGee is a celebrated advocate for rural women in business and a dynamic voice in economic development across the state. Her work embodies the mission of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame: to spotlight trailblazers who are not only building companies-but also building communities, opportunities, and futures.“DG has a story of grit, reinvention, and empowerment that mirrors what so many women in business experience, and she has a gift for turning challenges into momentum. We are thrilled to welcome her as this year's keynote speaker and can't wait for our guests to hear her ROAR,” said Wendy Coulter, Founder of the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of FameThe 2025 NCWBO Hall of Fame Gala will take place on November 8 at The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary, North Carolina, and will celebrate a new class of inductees whose impact continues to shape North Carolina's entrepreneurial landscape.About Dionne Griffin McGeeDionne Griffin McGee is President & CEO of DG McGee Enterprises, a leadership development firm specializing in business coaching, professional speaking, and women's empowerment initiatives. She is the creator of ROAR ConferencesTM, ROAR UniversityTM, the R.O.A.R. FrameworkTM, and the ROAR Reverse RFPTM Method. Her accolades include North Carolina Rural Entrepreneur of the Year (2024), and her mission is to help women rise in revenue, recognition, and results.About the NC Women Business Owners Hall of FameFounded in 2018, the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors the state's most accomplished women entrepreneurs and advocates. Inductees are chosen based on their legacy of innovation, leadership, and impact on women's entrepreneurial advancement in North Carolina. To learn more or view past honorees, visit .

