Macron's Position Aligns With Trump's Statements On Ukraine War - French Minister

He told this in a comment to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the fourth France-Ukraine Forum, held recently in Paris.

“What President Macron said recently essentially matches what Donald Trump is saying - that the Ukrainians are capable of resisting, especially when the U.S. provides the necessary weapons, and that we will continue to support Ukraine together,” Haddad explained regarding Macron's remarks.

Recently, Emmanuel Macron noted that U.S. President's remarks on Ukraine's ability to retake its territory 'strengthen collective pressure' on Russia.

“Over the past thousand days, the Russians have captured only about 1% of Ukrainian territory, and the Russian economy is suffering under sanctions. So, it's clear that Ukrainians are defending themselves heroically and courageously. For us, it's also a matter of security - to continue supporting Ukraine, especially now, as Russia continues its escalation, bombing, and refusal of diplomacy,” Haddad emphasized.

According to him, serious negotiations require only increasing pressure on Russia.

“If we truly hope for serious negotiations - that is, for the Russians to sit at the table - it is necessary to significantly increase pressure on Russia, both economically and by ramping up weapons supplies to Ukraine. Because, in fact, we see that Ukrainians are indeed capable of heroic defense,” he added.

Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he received a very positive signal that U.S. President Donald Trump and the United States would support Ukraine till the war ends.