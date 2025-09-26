Prince El Hassan Bin Talal Concludes Working Visit To Athens

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Sarvath El Hassan, concluded on Thursday a working visit to the Greek capital, Athens, during which he took part in a series of meetings and engagements.On Monday, 22 September, His Royal Highness, President of the Arab Thought Forum, presided over the opening of the 16th International Conference on the History and Archaeology of Jordan (ICHJ16), held under the theme "Archaeology and Sustainability: Learning from the Past for a Secure and Resilient Future." The conference was organized by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Department of Antiquities, in cooperation with the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.In his address, His Royal Highness underscored the significance of convening the conference in Athens, given its historical and cultural importance. He also highlighted the educational repercussions of the war on Gaza, noting that the territory once enjoyed one of the highest literacy rates in the world.On the sidelines of the conference, His Royal Highness met with Greece's Deputy Foreign Minister, Harry Theoharis, where he emphasized the importance of recognizing the State of Palestine during the High-Level Week of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.His Royal Highness was also received by His Beatitude Ieronymos II, Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, at the Holy Cathedral of Athens. During the meeting, the Prince stressed the importance of fostering interfaith solidarity and working toward a just and sustainable peace in the region.At the invitation of the Institute of Democracy, His Royal Highness visited the Hellenic Parliament, where he met with members of parliament, political leaders, and academics. He reaffirmed the need for states and institutions to uphold the principles of human dignity and rights, placing them at the forefront of priorities.