83 Martyrs In Gaza During Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- Within 24 hours, 216 new injuries and 83 new martyrs reached hospitals in the Gaza Strip, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.According to the Ministry's daily statistical update on the number of martyrs and injured caused by Israeli aggression, since October 7, 2023, the death toll has increased to 65,427 and there have been 167,376 injuries.Within a day, seven martyrs and fifty injuries were reported among aid students, increasing the total number of people who came to hospitals in search of a living to 2,538 and the number of injuries to over 18,581.