83 Martyrs In Gaza During Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- Within 24 hours, 216 new injuries and 83 new martyrs reached hospitals in the Gaza Strip, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
According to the Ministry's daily statistical update on the number of martyrs and injured caused by Israeli aggression, since October 7, 2023, the death toll has increased to 65,427 and there have been 167,376 injuries.
Within a day, seven martyrs and fifty injuries were reported among aid students, increasing the total number of people who came to hospitals in search of a living to 2,538 and the number of injuries to over 18,581.
Gaza, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- Within 24 hours, 216 new injuries and 83 new martyrs reached hospitals in the Gaza Strip, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
According to the Ministry's daily statistical update on the number of martyrs and injured caused by Israeli aggression, since October 7, 2023, the death toll has increased to 65,427 and there have been 167,376 injuries.
Within a day, seven martyrs and fifty injuries were reported among aid students, increasing the total number of people who came to hospitals in search of a living to 2,538 and the number of injuries to over 18,581.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment