Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Affirms Trade Deal Protects Pharmaceutical Exports From US Tariffs


2025-09-26 08:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The European Commission reaffirmed that the trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and the US guarantees protection for European pharmaceutical exports from any tariffs exceeding 15 percent, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of 100 percent tariffs imposed on drugs.
European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Olof Gill told reporters, "this clear all-inclusive 15 percent tariff ceiling for EU exports represents an insurance policy that no higher tariffs will emerge for European economic operators."
EU and US will continue engaging towards implementing the joint statement commitments, while exploring further areas for tariff exemptions, he added.
Gill highlighted the July agreement, which explicitly states tariff rates on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and lumber must not exceed 15 percent.
Earlier today, Trump announced a 100-percent tariff on imported drugs, trucks, and furniture, warning all branded or patented pharmaceutical products would face tariffs unless companies establish drug manufacturing plants within the US. (end)
arn


MENAFN26092025000071011013ID1110115243

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search