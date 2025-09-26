Selina Qin Joins Production Team Of Urban Thriller The Empathy Trap

Selina Qin, Chinese film producer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chinese film producer Selina Qin officially joined the production team of the urban thriller The Empathy Trap at the end of 2025, serving as one of the core producers. The announcement has quickly attracted attention from both Chinese and U.S. film industries.The Empathy Trap is a high-concept urban thriller with multiple twists. The story is set in Rochester, New York. The film runs 85 minutes with a total budget of $7 million and was completed after three years of shooting. It is produced by Shinshot Media Inc., a company focused on the entire film and television value chain and known for leveraging strong China–U.S. resources to create high-quality productions.Selina Qin is a well-known film producer in China, recognized for balancing commercial appeal with artistic quality. She brings extensive experience in project planning, production management, and international collaboration. Shinshot officials note that her involvement will enhance the film's overall quality and international market competitiveness.Industry insiders say Ms. Qin's participation will help boost the film's visibility in global markets and bring new collaboration models and production experience to the U.S. film industry. This cross-border partnership is expected to promote exchanges in production, technology, and distribution between China and the United States, inject more diverse creativity and resources into the U.S. film sector, support its international development, and potentially attract more Chinese capital and audiences to the American film market.Selina Qin:The Empathy Trap:

