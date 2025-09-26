Attekmi Was Shortlisted For The Wires Awards, The Engage Awards, And The Stevie Awards For Women In Business 2025
The Wires Awards by ExchangeWire is a global program accepting entries from all organizations that operate in the digital marketing industry: technology suppliers, media agencies, publishers, and others. For The Wires Awards, the Attekmi team was shortlisted in two categories: Best Ad Ops Team and Best Client Services Team. The winners will be announced on November 13, 2025.
The Engage Awards program has received a record-breaking number of entries this year, and Attekmi was selected as a finalist in two categories as well: Best Customer Centric Strategy and Best Customer Service Team. The Engage Awards will share the final results on November 11, 2025.
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are open to all businesses worldwide and recognize the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, and the companies they run. It is one of the nine Stevie Awards programs that together receive over 12,000 nominations each year. Olena Chudinovych, Attekmi's CPO, was shortlisted by The Stevie Awards for Women in Business in the Achievement in Customer Satisfaction category. The gold, silver, and bronze winners will be revealed on November 10, 2025.
Olena bridges the gap between Attekmi's partners and the tech team, and her knowledge and skills enable the company to move forward and meet the clients' needs in the most effective way.
In general, the success of Attekmi reflects the company's all-encompassing approach: apart from offering a variety of ad exchange solutions and services, the company guides its partners all the way through and reaches out to them proactively in order to help clients fine-tune their strategies. The efficiency of Attekmi's methods has already been recognized by multiple awards, including but not limited to Global Tech Awards, Stevie Awards, The Titan Business Awards, and The Wires Awards.
Iryna Kozirevych
Attekmi
+1 646-980-6889
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
- BTCC Exchange Maintains 143% Total Reserve Ratio In September 2025 Demonstrating Continued Financial Strength
- Salvium Solves The Privacy Paradox: Salvium One Delivers Mica-Compliant Privacy That Exchanges Can List
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Thrivestate Launches“Fly Before You Buy” Program, Enabling International Buyers To Explore Dubai Before Committing
CommentsNo comment