Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SATO Oyj - Managers' Transactions


2025-09-26 06:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 26 September 2025 at 1:00 pm
SATO Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Balder Finska Otas AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Erik Selin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: SATO Oyj

LEI: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 124375/6/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-09-25

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009011688

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 27000 Unit price: 21 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 27000 Volume weighted average price: 21 EUR

For more information, please contact:
Leena Rentola, VP, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 592 1665, ...


SATO Corporation

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland's largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025 SATO celebrates its 85th anniversary.


