SATO Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Balder Finska Otas AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Erik Selin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: SATO Oyj
LEI: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 124375/6/8
Transaction date: 2025-09-25
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009011688
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 27000 Unit price: 21 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 27000 Volume weighted average price: 21 EUR
For more information, please contact:
Leena Rentola, VP, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 592 1665, ...
SATO Corporation
SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland's largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.
SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.
SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025 SATO celebrates its 85th anniversary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
