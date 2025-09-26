Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ambipar's Debt Fight Triggers 24% Stock Plunge


2025-09-26 06:12:27
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ambipar, a leading Brazilian environmental services and waste management company, saw its shares tumble 24.24 percent on September 25 after a Rio de Janeiro court blocked Deutsche Bank from demanding early bond repayments.

In that single session, the stock lost R$4 billion ($750 million). Over two days, investors erased R$7.75 billion ($1.45 billion). By week's end, cumulative losses reached R$11.16 billion ($2.09 billion).

The injunction freezes Deutsche Bank 's calls for additional collateral on Ambipar's green bonds. It lasts 30 days and can renew once. Company executives warned that forcing early repayments across lenders would create a funding gap above R$10 billion ($1.87 billion).

This abrupt decline capped a year-long slide. After peaking at R$44.85 billion ($8.38 billion) in December 2024, Ambipar has lost R$32.3 billion ($6.04 billion), largely due to 42 debt-funded acquisitions between 2020 and 2022.



The episode highlights a broader lesson for emerging-market firms: rapid, debt-driven growth can backfire when lenders lose confidence.

Green financing complicates matters, as bond covenants may trigger sudden debt acceleration. Ambipar 's fight with its largest creditor underscores how legal disputes can trigger swift market shocks.

For international investors, the case stresses the need for transparent covenant terms and prudent leverage. Brazil's corporate debt landscape-and similar markets worldwide-now faces renewed scrutiny in the aftermath of this dramatic share collapse.

