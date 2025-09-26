Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Havila Shipping ASA:Contract Extension With Equinor Energy For Havila Troll


2025-09-26 05:46:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Equinor Energy has exercised one year option for Havila Troll, keeping Havila Troll until November 2026.

Equinor Energy has 3 additional options, each for one year.


Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer, Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer, Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


