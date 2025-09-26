Commercial Quantum Computing Solutions Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Commercial Quantum Computing Solutions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Commercial Quantum Computing Solutions Market Worth?

The market size for commercial quantum computing solutions has expanded significantly in the past few years. The prediction is for it to rise from $1.13 billion in 2024 to $1.51 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6%. This historical growth trend is credited to an increase in corporate funding for quantum pilot projects, heightened demand for improved simulation in manufacturing, the rising implementation of quantum techniques for cryptography, growing partnerships between educational institutions and industry, and the increased application of quantum algorithms in financial modeling.

Expectations are high for a surge in the commercial quantum computing solutions market size over the coming years, with projections setting it at $4.75 billion in 2029. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.2%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth in the forecast period include increased need for climate risk modeling, rising utilization of quantum optimization in logistics, an upturn in research for personalized medicine via quantum tools, a growing demand for real-time decisions in energy management, and an increase in government-led initiatives for quantum commercialization. The forecast period is also likely to see significant trends such as technological improvement in quantum processors, progress in scalable quantum architectures, advancements in fault-tolerant quantum systems, innovation in hybrid quantum algorithms, and their integration with machine learning workflows.

What Are The Factors Driving The Commercial Quantum Computing Solutions Market?

The anticipated surge in cloud-based computing deployments is projected to fuel the expansion of the commercial quantum computing solutions market. Cloud-based computing deployments involve the provision and usage of computing infrastructure, platforms, and software, including quantum computing resources, through the Internet in scalable, pooled cloud environments as opposed to on-site systems. The surge in cloud-based computing deployments is ascribed to the escalating demand for scalable, cost-effective infrastructures that can adaptively accommodate burgeoning workloads. Giving off-site access to quantum computing resources without necessitating businesses to sink funds into costly, custom hardware, cloud-based deployments considerably lower barriers to entry and hasten the uptake of quantum computing solutions across wide-ranging sectors. For instance, in May 2025, as cited by the Government Digital Service, a UK-based government body, the UK public sector presently outlays over $1.30 billion per annum on cloud solutions, and this statistic is projected to rise as additional organizations adopt this technology. Consequently, the surge in cloud-based computing deployments is catalyzing the expansion of the commercial quantum computing solutions market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Commercial Quantum Computing Solutions Market?

Major players in the Commercial Quantum Computing Solutions Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Google LLC

. Microsoft Corporation

. Intel Corporation

. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

. Honeywell International Inc.

. Fujitsu Limited

. PsiQuantum Corp.

. D-Wave Systems Inc.

. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.

. IonQ Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Commercial Quantum Computing Solutions Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the commercial quantum computing solutions market are prioritizing the creation of cutting-edge solutions like hybrid quantum solvers to improve machine learning workflows. These solvers merge traditional and quantum computing methods to tackle intricate computational problems more efficiently. In the context, D-Wave Quantum Inc., a quantum computing firm from the US, introduced a new hybrid solver plug-in for feature selection in March 2023. The plug-in facilitates feature selection and hastens model development through improved accuracy and overall performance. It provides a smooth integration with Python-based machine learning libraries, sophisticated automated feature ranking, support for large datasets, optimized feature selection for reduced computational time, and increased compatibility with various ML models for adaptable deployment.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Commercial Quantum Computing Solutions Market Share?

The commercial quantum computing solutions market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Hardware, Software And Service

2) By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Technology: Superconducting Qubits, Trapped Ions, Quantum Dots, Topological Qubits, Photonic Quantum

4) By Application: Finance, Medical, Chemistry, Transportation, Manufacturing, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Quantum Processors, Quantum Annealers, Quantum Simulators, Quantum Control Systems, Quantum Sensors

2) By Software And Service: Quantum Development Platforms, Quantum Programming Tools, Quantum Cloud Services, Quantum Algorithms And Applications, Quantum Consulting And Integration Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Commercial Quantum Computing Solutions Market?

The Commercial Quantum Computing Solutions Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the dominating region in 2024, while projecting Asia-Pacific as the region poised for the most rapid growth in the predicted time period. The specified regions featured in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

