MIT-WPU Student Kruti Dave Triumphs At The 1St Asian International Taekwondo Competition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Pune, India, September 26, 2025 : MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU) proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of Ms Kruti Dave, a student of FY MBA (HR), who showcased exemplary talent at the 1st Asian International Taekwondo Competition held in Hyderabad.
Kruti brought immense pride to the university by securing two Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze medal across multiple categories, including fights, poomsae (structured martial arts performance), and speed events. One of her most remarkable victories came in a hard-fought final where she clinched the Gold by a single point after seven intense matches.
With a strong foundation of over eight years in martial arts, Kruti began her journey in Karate before transitioning to Taekwondo, where she has consistently excelled. Her sports journey also includes achievements at district and national levels, alongside earlier stints in hockey and cricket. Her passion, however, found its true expression in martial arts, which she now pursues with full dedication.
Balancing her MBA studies with a demanding training schedule, Kruti practices rigorously four days a week, preparing herself for greater milestones. Grateful for the guidance of her coach, and the continuous encouragement from MIT-WPU's Sports Department, Kruti has set her sights on representing India at the Olympics.
