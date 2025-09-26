Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MIT-WPU Student Kruti Dave Triumphs At The 1St Asian International Taekwondo Competition

MIT-WPU Student Kruti Dave Triumphs At The 1St Asian International Taekwondo Competition


2025-09-26 05:07:35
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Pune, India, September 26, 2025 : MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU) proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of Ms Kruti Dave, a student of FY MBA (HR), who showcased exemplary talent at the 1st Asian International Taekwondo Competition held in Hyderabad.

Kruti brought immense pride to the university by securing two Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze medal across multiple categories, including fights, poomsae (structured martial arts performance), and speed events. One of her most remarkable victories came in a hard-fought final where she clinched the Gold by a single point after seven intense matches.

With a strong foundation of over eight years in martial arts, Kruti began her journey in Karate before transitioning to Taekwondo, where she has consistently excelled. Her sports journey also includes achievements at district and national levels, alongside earlier stints in hockey and cricket. Her passion, however, found its true expression in martial arts, which she now pursues with full dedication.

Balancing her MBA studies with a demanding training schedule, Kruti practices rigorously four days a week, preparing herself for greater milestones. Grateful for the guidance of her coach, and the continuous encouragement from MIT-WPU's Sports Department, Kruti has set her sights on representing India at the Olympics.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Nitin Jaitapkar

Email :...


MENAFN26092025003198003206ID1110114767

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search