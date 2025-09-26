Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) -(the "" or "") is pleased to announce that it will offer (the "") up to 17,500,000 units (each, a "") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "") and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a ""). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a period of twenty-four months following closing of the Offering, subject to accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the Shares is $0.50 or higher for ten consecutive trading days.

The Company expects to utilize the proceeds of the Offering for advancement of ongoing exploration and drill work at the La Union Gold and Silver Project, upcoming exploration work at its North Island Copper Property and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company will pay finders' fees to eligible third-parties who have introduced subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering remains subject to receipt of regulatory approvals.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

Contact Information

Questcorp Mining Corp.

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO

Email: ...

Telephone: (604) 484-3031

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: the ability of Riverside to secure geophysical contractors to undertake orientation surveys and follow up detailed survey to confirm and enhance the drill targets as contemplated or at all, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the geophysical surveys will be completed as contemplated or at all and that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Questcorp Mining Inc.