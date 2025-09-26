American Personal Finance Guru Suze Orman: '‬Being Rich Is About Understanding Your Assets‭'

Q. Is buying gold bars a good long-term investment for my kids?

- Mo Sharif

Dear Mo‭,‬

Your question touches on something every parent in Dubai‭ ‬-‭ ‬and around the world‭ ‬-‭ ‬wonders‭: ‬how do I plant financial seeds today that will grow into security for my children tomorrow‭?‬

Gold bars may feel timeless‭, ‬even comforting‭. ‬They're tangible‭, ‬universally recognised‭, ‬and have been used as a store of value for centuries‭. ‬But when we're talking about long-term investing‭, ‬especially for the next generation‭, ‬we need to look beyond tradition and ask‭: ‬is this the‭ ‬smartest way to build wealth‭?‬

Gold bars don't generate income‭. ‬They don't compound‭. ‬They just sit there‭, ‬hoping to appreciate‭. ‬And while they can act as a hedge against inflation or geopolitical instability‭, ‬they come with costs‭: ‬storage‭, ‬insurance‭, ‬and limited liquidity‭. ‬If you're drawn to gold‭, ‬consider a more flexible option like the GLD ETF‭, ‬which tracks the price of gold and can be bought and sold easily on global exchanges‭. ‬It's gold without the vault‭ ‬-‭ ‬and without the hassle‭.‬

But let's zoom out‭. ‬Is gold the best place to be for the next generation‭? ‬Maybe‭. ‬But maybe not‭.‬

Dubai is a city that embraces innovation‭, ‬and your children will grow up in a world shaped by digital assets‭. ‬That's why I encourage you to explore the BTGD ETF‭, ‬which blends exposure to both Bitcoin and gold‭. ‬It's a fascinating hybrid‭ ‬-‭ ‬one foot in tradition‭, ‬one in transformation‭. ‬Bitcoin is volatile‭, ‬yes‭, ‬but it's also part of a growing ecosystem that could redefine how value is stored and transferred‭. ‬And unlike gold‭, ‬Bitcoin has a built‭-‬in scarcity model and a digital infrastructure that appeals to younger generations‭.‬

Here's my advice‭: ‬don't just invest in what feels safe‭. ‬Invest in what feels smart‭. ‬Diversify‭. ‬Educate your children about what each asset represents‭.‬‭ ‬Gold may preserve wealth‭, ‬but Bitcoin could potentially accelerate it‭. ‬And ETFs like GLD and BTGD offer a way to participate in‭ ‬these markets without the complications of physical ownership‭.‬

Most importantly‭, ‬teach your children that wealth isn't just about what you own‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's about what you understand‭. ‬Help them build financial literacy alongside financial assets‭. ‬That's the real inheritance‭.‬

