American Personal Finance Guru Suze Orman: 'Being Rich Is About Understanding Your Assets'
Q. Is buying gold bars a good long-term investment for my kids?
- Mo Sharif
Dear Mo,
Your question touches on something every parent in Dubai - and around the world - wonders: how do I plant financial seeds today that will grow into security for my children tomorrow?
Gold bars may feel timeless, even comforting. They're tangible, universally recognised, and have been used as a store of value for centuries. But when we're talking about long-term investing, especially for the next generation, we need to look beyond tradition and ask: is this the smartest way to build wealth?
Gold bars don't generate income. They don't compound. They just sit there, hoping to appreciate. And while they can act as a hedge against inflation or geopolitical instability, they come with costs: storage, insurance, and limited liquidity. If you're drawn to gold, consider a more flexible option like the GLD ETF, which tracks the price of gold and can be bought and sold easily on global exchanges. It's gold without the vault - and without the hassle.
But let's zoom out. Is gold the best place to be for the next generation? Maybe. But maybe not.
Dubai is a city that embraces innovation, and your children will grow up in a world shaped by digital assets. That's why I encourage you to explore the BTGD ETF, which blends exposure to both Bitcoin and gold. It's a fascinating hybrid - one foot in tradition, one in transformation. Bitcoin is volatile, yes, but it's also part of a growing ecosystem that could redefine how value is stored and transferred. And unlike gold, Bitcoin has a built-in scarcity model and a digital infrastructure that appeals to younger generations.
Here's my advice: don't just invest in what feels safe. Invest in what feels smart. Diversify. Educate your children about what each asset represents. Gold may preserve wealth, but Bitcoin could potentially accelerate it. And ETFs like GLD and BTGD offer a way to participate in these markets without the complications of physical ownership.
Most importantly, teach your children that wealth isn't just about what you own - it's about what you understand. Help them build financial literacy alongside financial assets. That's the real inheritance.
