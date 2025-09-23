Too Much Of A Joke: Neymar Slams Ballon D'or Ranking After Raphinha's Fifth-Place Finish

Neymar has voiced his frustration at this year's Ballon d'Or results, calling Barcelona star Raphinha's fifth-place finish a“joke” despite the winger enjoying a record-breaking Champions League campaign.

The men's award was won by Ousmane Dembele, who lifted the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career after inspiring Paris Saint-Germain to their long-awaited Champions League triumph. The French forward beat Barcelona's teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal into second place, while his midfield teammate Vitinha came third. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah finished fourth, with Raphinha rounding out the top five.

Neymar:“Too Much of a Joke”

Raphinha had been one of the standout performers in Europe last season. The Brazilian winger finished the Champions League as its most prolific contributor, registering 13 goals and 8 assists - a combined 21 goal involvements - surpassing the record previously held by Lionel Messi in the 2011-12 campaign.

On top of his European exploits, Raphinha netted 18 goals in LaLiga to help Barcelona clinch the league title. Despite those numbers, the 28-year-old could only manage a fifth-place finish in the Ballon d'Or standings, something Neymar was quick to criticize.

Replying to a post on Instagram, the 2017 world-record signing commented bluntly:“Raphinha in 5th is too much of a joke.”

Neymar and Raphinha share a close bond, having previously featured together for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup.

Dembele's Redemption Story

While Neymar was left unimpressed with the outcome, Dembele's coronation as the best player in the world was the culmination of a remarkable turnaround. Brought to Barcelona in 2017 as a direct response to Neymar's departure to PSG, Dembele struggled for years with injuries and inconsistency.

His career transformed after joining PSG in 2023 under Luis Enrique, who reinvented him as a complete forward - one capable of pressing and defending as well as creating and scoring. Last season alone, Dembele scored 35 goals, provided 14 assists, and topped the Ligue 1 scoring charts as PSG secured another domestic title.

But it was the Champions League final that sealed his Ballon d'Or. Dembele shone brightest as PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0, setting up two goals to crown the club's historic European triumph.

Messi's Message of Praise

The win also earned Dembele recognition from his former Barcelona teammate and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. Responding to Dembele's celebratory Instagram post, Messi wrote:“Grande Ous. Congratulations, I am very happy for you. You deserve it.”