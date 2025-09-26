Kuwait Crown Prince Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Crown Prince of Kuwait H H Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah reaffirmed Kuwait's unwavering solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of the recent Israeli aggression, stressing that any attack on Qatar is a direct attack on all member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and a threat to their security and stability.

In Kuwait's address to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, delivered on behalf of H H the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, he said the Israeli assault constitutes a blatant violation of international conventions and a clear breach of the sovereignty of a full member of the international community. He added that the attack targeted a country that has consistently worked to promote peace and stability in the region and the world.

The Crown Prince stressed that Kuwait strongly condemns this unjustified act of aggression and stands united with Qatar, believing that the unity of the GCC is capable of confronting any threats against its members. He added that the Council's strength derives from its cohesion and solidarity in facing crises and challenges.

He noted that the two extraordinary summits held recently, one for GCC leaders and the other the emergency Arab-Islamic summit, reflected a firm and unified stance against the attack. In their final communiques, the leaders rejected any violations that threaten the region's security and stability and declared full support for Qatar. He affirmed Kuwait's commitment to all decisions and recommendations issued by the two summits.