Tres Alchemix Closes $4.4 Million Series A To Advance AI Drug-Design Platform

Fukuoka, Japan - September 26, 2025 - Tres Alchemix, an early-stage biotechnology company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to drug discovery, today announced it has closed a $4.4 million [¥650 million] Series A financing. The round was led by DNX Ventures, with participation from existing investor Waseda University Ventures.

The funding will accelerate development of Tres Alchemix's predictive AI platform and support the opening of a new laboratory at The Oxford Science Park, a hub of world-leading science and technology companies.

Co-founded in 2023 by three DPhil (PhD) graduates of the University of Oxford, Tres Alchemix is developing advanced technologies that integrate multi-omic and multimodal big data with proprietary quantum-chemical calculation methods to build predictive models of biological and biochemical processes in the human body. These human in silico models forecast how new drugs will behave in the body, capturing both therapeutic effects and side effects. This capability enables the design of novel small-molecule candidates that maximise efficacy while minimising risk.

While headquarters remain in Fukuoka, Japan, Tres Alchemix has since established a research and development subsidiary in Oxford in 2024. With the additional funding, it is further strengthening its regional operations. Tres Alchemix is initially focusing on oncology and will commence the design of novel hit compounds from its Oxford laboratory.

CEO and Investor Comments

“We believe our technology can be a game changer for the drug-discovery field,” said Hisashi Hashimoto, Co-founder and CEO of Tres Alchemix.“Our models can accurately predict drug effects and potential side effects and can even propose new compounds tailored to disease biology. This allows us to compress, or even bypass, the time-consuming hit-discovery phase while lowering the risk of late-stage clinical failure.”

“DNX are excited to lead the investment in Tres Alchemix and their human in silico models, which simulate drug behaviour in the body and enable high-precision predictions of both therapeutic effects and potential risks,” said Akira Kurabayashi, Managing Partner and Head of Japan at DNX Ventures.

“The three co-founders, who met at the University of Oxford, bring together expertise in medicine, computer science, and quantum chemical calculations. We believe that the innovative methodology developed by these three (“Tres”) scientists will play a leading role in transforming global drug development,” added Yoshiki Shiraishi, Partner at DNX Ventures.

About Tres Alchemix

Tres Alchemix is an AI-native biotechnology company developing a predictive drug-design platform to create next-generation small-molecule therapies. By integrating multi-omic and multimodal datasets with proprietary quantum-chemical calculation methods, it is building a human in silico model capable of forecasting the efficacy and safety of novel compounds. Founded in 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan, Tres Alchemix is expanding its operations in the United Kingdom with a new laboratory at The Oxford Science Park.