Starry Night By Shi Ling Long (HK) Jewelry Co., Ltd Wins Gold In A' Jewelry Design Award

Shi Ling Long (HK) Jewelry Co., Ltd Receives Top Honors for Innovative Starry Night Diamond Ring Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The esteemed A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and recognized design competitions, has bestowed its prestigious Gold distinction upon the Starry Night diamond ring, a captivating creation by Shi Ling Long (HK) Jewelry Co., Ltd . This remarkable achievement underscores the Hong Kong-based brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of jewelry design through innovation, artistry, and exceptional craftsmanship.The Starry Night diamond ring's Gold A' Design Award win holds significant implications for both the brand and the broader jewelry industry. By seamlessly integrating art and technology, this groundbreaking design aligns with the evolving tastes and demands of modern consumers who seek unique, emotionally resonant pieces that reflect their individuality. As such, the recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a powerful validation of Shi Ling Long (HK) Jewelry Co., Ltd's design philosophy and its potential to shape future trends.Drawing inspiration from Van Gogh's iconic painting, the Starry Night diamond ring masterfully translates the swirling, luminous night sky into a wearable work of art. The ring's innovative design features a spiral shoulder adorned with meticulously set stones, creating a mesmerizing play of light that evokes the painting's celestial beauty. By employing cutting-edge 3D pave setting techniques and ingenious mortise and tenon joints, the brand has achieved a harmonious fusion of artistic expression and structural integrity, resulting in a truly exceptional piece of jewelry.The Gold A' Design Award recognition for the Starry Night diamond ring is expected to inspire Shi Ling Long (HK) Jewelry Co., Ltd to further explore the intersection of art, technology, and emotional resonance in their future collections. By continuing to push creative boundaries and prioritize customer-centric design, the brand is well-positioned to solidify its status as a trailblazer in the global jewelry market. This award also serves as a motivating force for the brand's talented team, driving them to reach new heights of excellence and innovation in their upcoming endeavors.Starry Night was brought to life through the combined efforts of the Shi Ling Long (HK) Jewelry Co., Ltd team, including Adrea, who contributed to the initial concept development; Yuki, who played a key role in the design refinement process; Ruoxian Shi, who oversaw the technical aspects of the ring's creation; and Xiaoyu Zhao, who ensured the seamless integration of artistic vision and manufacturing precision.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Starry Night diamond ring and its designers by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About Shi Ling Long (HK) Jewelry Co., LtdEstablished in 2015, Shi Ling Long (HK) Jewelry Co., Ltd is the creative force behind the DOTEYJ brand, known for its innovative approach to jewelry design and consumption. By combining global diamond resources with personalized services, such as exclusive designs and DIY creation options, the brand empowers consumers to create their own unique rings, transcending traditional jewelry consumption frameworks. DOTEYJ offers a diverse range of products, including diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, and commemorative jewelry, catering to various occasions and preferences. Guided by a customer-centric philosophy, the brand places a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and individual expression, aiming to deliver jewelry solutions that seamlessly blend emotional value and practicality.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly coveted recognition bestowed upon designs that exemplify exceptional innovation and significantly impact their target audience. As a major milestone within the A' Design Awards , the Golden A' Design Award celebrates visionary approaches and the remarkable skill of the designers behind these creations. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their ability to advance the frontiers of art, science, design, and technology, delivering solutions that surpass expectations and set new benchmarks for excellence. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an esteemed panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria encompass various aspects such as innovative concept, artistic expression, craftsmanship excellence, material selection, wearability and comfort, design aesthetics, functional efficiency, sustainability and ethical sourcing, cultural relevance, commercial viability, uniqueness and originality, technical proficiency, visual impact, emotional engagement, integration of precious stones, adaptability to trends, durability and longevity, packaging design, user experience, and brand identity consistency. Winning the Golden A' Design Award in the Jewelry Design category is an immense honor, recognizing the recipient's outstanding contribution to the field and their potential to shape future trends.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes exceptional design across a wide range of industries. With a mission to foster a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates innovative, well-designed products and projects that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from designers, companies, and brands worldwide, providing a global platform to showcase their creativity and gain recognition for their outstanding achievements. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer review process by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate each submission based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their design excellence, gain international exposure, and contribute to advancing their respective fields. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and drive innovation across various design disciplines.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects by visiting:

