New Moon I, Inc. Appoints Andre Rabbat as Vice President of Marketing in Partnership With Uzmik Media

- Captain Jack, FounderMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Moon I, Inc., headquartered at 10800 Collins Ave, Miami, FL 33154, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andre Rabbat as Vice President of Marketing. This strategic leadership move will strengthen the company's initiatives in digital marketing, lead generation, and strategic partnerships, in collaboration with Uzmik Media, the #1 lead generation and partnership agency in California.Andre Rabbat brings extensive expertise in digital growth strategies, performance-driven marketing, and B2B partnership development. His appointment highlights New Moon I, Inc.'s commitment to expanding brand visibility, enhancing customer acquisition, and establishing sustainable business alliances.As Vice President of Marketing, Rabbat will oversee key initiatives, including:Digital Marketing Expansion – Designing innovative campaigns to extend brand reach and increase customer engagement.Lead Generation – Implementing scalable strategies to drive targeted market connections and accelerate customer growth.Strategic Partnerships – Forging and managing collaborations that create long-term value for stakeholders."We are excited to welcome Andre Rabbat to our executive leadership team," said a spokesperson for New Moon I, Inc. "His proven expertise, combined with the capabilities of Uzmik Media, positions us to achieve new milestones in digital innovation, growth, and customer engagement."Uzmik Media, based in California, will manage all press releases, corporate communications, and digital marketing strategies for New Moon I, Inc. Known for delivering measurable growth, Uzmik Media specializes in SEO, paid advertising, CRM development, app and web solutions, eCommerce systems, and AI-powered lead generation.About New Moon I, Inc.New Moon I, Inc., based in Miami, Florida, offers world-class fishing charters and sportfishing experiences designed for individuals, groups, and corporate clients. With tournament-ready boats and experienced crews, the company delivers unforgettable on-the-water adventures across a variety of fishing categories:Bottom Fishing – Targeting snapper, grouper, and amberjack.Corporate Fishing Trips – Professional, team-building, and client-focused experiences.Marlin Fishing – Offshore expeditions for trophy sportfish.Miami Sailfishing – High-energy trips for Florida's iconic sailfish.Swordfishing Trips – Day and night charters for thrilling deep-sea action.Reef & Wreck Fishing – Exploring Miami's vibrant reefs and wrecks.Shark Fishing – Adrenaline-filled adventures for hammerhead, bull, and blacktip sharks.Tuna Fishing – Offshore expeditions targeting yellowfin and blackfin tuna.Conveniently located at 10800 Collins Ave, Miami, FL, New Moon I, Inc. is dedicated to delivering the best fishing charters in Miami, ensuring memorable sportfishing experiences for local, national, and international clients.About Uzmik MediaUzmik Media, headquartered in California, is the #1 lead generation, development, and partnership agency . The firm provides a full suite of marketing and technology services, including digital marketing, SEO, paid media, CRM development, eCommerce solutions, mobile app development, and cloud applications. Uzmik Media partners with companies such as New Moon I, Inc. to scale business operations, generate high-quality leads, and establish lasting brand authority.

