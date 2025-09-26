Galen College Of Nursing And HCA Healthcare Unveil Aurora Campus

Galen College of Nursing and HCA Healthcare Executives cut the ribbon at the new Aurora campus.

Attendees look on as Galen celebrates the grand opening.

Galen and HCA Healthcare employees pose for a photo.

A New Era In Nursing Education

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Galen College of Nursing and HCA Healthcare, along with local affiliate HCA HealthONE, are proud to announce the grand opening of its newest campus in Aurora, marking the latest chapter of leadership and innovation in nursing education for the country's largest academic practice partnership.Located at 1650 South Potomac Street, the new facility uniquely integrates Galen College of Nursing with the HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement in a shared location. This first-of-its-kind collaboration will drive innovation and advance the future of nursing, from education to practice.The Galen campus includes technology-enhanced classrooms that promote engaging and interactive learning experiences, simulation labs that provide realistic opportunities to apply knowledge and skills learned in the classroom, and student resources designed to create an environment that prepares graduates to deliver care at the highest level of their capability.The HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement offers the hospital experience in a training environment using high fidelity simulators, state of the art classrooms and skills labs that replicate patient care rooms creating a world-class, immersive learning experience."Together, we have created an innovative educational center that will provide Galen nursing students and nurses working in HCA HealthONE facilities alike the opportunity to hone their clinical skills and to learn and grow together through our shared vision of care," Galen CEO Mark Vogt said. "With opportunities to reimagine clinical experiences and student/nurse interactions, our students will learn from our professional colleagues who in turn can mentor and inspire a new generation of nurses."Galen College of Nursing is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare family, a collaborative healthcare network and learning system comprised of approximately 2,500 sites of care across the U.S. and U.K. Together, we are dedicated to expanding access to high-quality nursing education, supporting the nursing workforce and advancing excellence in patient care. Locally, the HCA HealthONE system of care boasts more than 1.6 million patient encounters each year and employs close to 4,500 nurses across the broader Denver-metro area.“The launch of the new Galen College of Nursing campus marks a significant investment in the future of healthcare in metro-Denver,” said Chad Christianson, President and CEO of HCA HealthONE.“HCA HealthONE and Galen are expanding access to nursing education and clinical training, and we're building a stronger, more resilient workforce-one that's equipped to deliver the exceptional, compassionate care our communities expect.”Backed by Galen's expertise in nursing education, the Center for Clinical Advancement's commitment to integrating evidence-based practice into nursing clinical education, and HCA Healthcare's insights from approximately 44 million annual patient encounters, we are positioned to deliver a level of nursing education unmatched anywhere in the country.“HCA Healthcare's Centers for Clinical Advancement are designed to build confidence and advance learning for our colleagues and students through high-tech, hands-on experiences and exposure to industry-leading clinical practice,” said Brent Marlowe, Corporate Director of Simulation and Technology Center for Clinical Advancement.“The new Aurora campus enables next-level learning with holistic integration of Galen College of Nursing and HCA Healthcare learners. The seamless feel of the re-imagined space creates a positive environment where experienced nurses can practice new skills and competencies while also priming developing nurses for real world application.”Galen's Aurora campus offers a two-year Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) and a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Galen also offers four different starts throughout the year, making it more convenient than ever to start your nursing education journey.The campus is now enrolling for its next term starting September 29, 2025. For additional information, call 877-233-7040, or visit galencollege.About Galen College of NursingFounded more than 35 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States, with more than 44,000 graduates. With a focus solely on nursing education and a mission to expand access to nursing education, the College offers masters, baccalaureate and associate degree education and practical/vocational nursing (PN/VN) programs to more than 18,000 students on its 24 campuses in 12 states and online. Galen College of Nursing (Galen) is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctorate degrees. Galen also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.About HCA HealthONEHCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients' total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNowurgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 15 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World's Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals include: Aurora, Centennial, Mental Health & Wellness, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke's, Rocky Mountain Children's, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals' list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes. To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.

