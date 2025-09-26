Strength On Screen Is Built Through Courage Off It: Sriya Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Sriya Reddy, who plays the pivotal role of Geetha in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'They call him OG', has now penned an appreciation post for the film's director Sujeeth, saying his writing of her character had reminded her that strength on screen was built through courage off it.

Taking to her X timeline, Sriya Reddy complimented Sujeeth saying, "Sujeeth's writing of Geetha reminded me that strength on screen is built through courage off it. It takes a director with rare confidence to allow a woman to stand uncompromised, fierce and whole, inside the scale of a film like #OG, and then to allow her to hold her ground within a world as immense as this."

Thanking the director for giving her the character of Geetha, the actress said, "...channeling her has been an experience that will stay with me always."

She went on to say,"I always believe when you are a great human being great things happen and for me you are the sweetest most genuine person I've seen around so this success is truly deserving, your sheer hard work, faith and lot of sacrifices , you are testimony of that ! #TheyCallHimOG."

The film, which released on Friday, has taken a strong opening. It has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

They call him OG, which has been directed by Sujeeth, boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner - the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR - OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline“They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.

The film, which is high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed. Now, the film has hit screens almost a year later on September 25.