Strength On Screen Is Built Through Courage Off It: Sriya Reddy
Taking to her X timeline, Sriya Reddy complimented Sujeeth saying, "Sujeeth's writing of Geetha reminded me that strength on screen is built through courage off it. It takes a director with rare confidence to allow a woman to stand uncompromised, fierce and whole, inside the scale of a film like #OG, and then to allow her to hold her ground within a world as immense as this."
Thanking the director for giving her the character of Geetha, the actress said, "...channeling her has been an experience that will stay with me always."
She went on to say,"I always believe when you are a great human being great things happen and for me you are the sweetest most genuine person I've seen around so this success is truly deserving, your sheer hard work, faith and lot of sacrifices , you are testimony of that ! #TheyCallHimOG."
The film, which released on Friday, has taken a strong opening. It has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.
They call him OG, which has been directed by Sujeeth, boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner - the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR - OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.
Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline“They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.
The film, which is high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed. Now, the film has hit screens almost a year later on September 25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment