Over 200 People Evacuated From Kupiansk Community This Month

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced during a TV broadcast by Andrii Besedin, head of the Kupiansk City Military Administration, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Unfortunately, evacuation teams - including volunteers, the State Emergency Service, and police - are unable to enter Kupiansk due to the security situation and ongoing counter-sabotage operations. We are therefore coordinating with our military. They transport those who request evacuation, or residents make their way independently to safer areas outside the city, where evacuation teams pick them up and take them to Kharkiv. This work continues daily, and although the numbers are small, we've evacuated over 200 people this month,” Besedin explained.

According to him, 680 residents remain on the right bank of Kupiansk, with a total of 1,660 people still living in the community.

“The situation is critical. In addition to sabotage and reconnaissance groups that have infiltrated the city or continue to do so, the enemy is conducting heavy shelling of Kupiansk and the surrounding community. The proximity of the front line allows for attacks using tanks, mortars, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems. Guided aerial bombs are dropped daily. FPV drones with fiber-optic control stalk people and vehicles. All logistical routes are under enemy control. A counter-sabotage operation is underway, with every house and street being cleared,” Besedin reported.

As previously noted by Ukrinform, in early September, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups managed to enter Kupiansk, where occupiers wounded a civilian with automatic gunfire. According to Ukrainian military sources, the invaders have been ordered to target the civilian population.

Photo: Ministry for Communities and Territories Development