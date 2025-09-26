Only 15% Of Water Remains In Starokrymske Reservoir National Resistance Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the National Resistance Center on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Only 15% of reserves remain in the Starokrymske Reservoir: instead of 45 million tonnes, there are now just 7 million. Nine other reservoirs have also dried up, and wells and boreholes are running dry,” the post reads.

The Center notes that the water situation in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk region is catastrophic, and the Kremlin's so-called“strategy” for resolving the crisis is to wait for autumn and winter rains.

“The Kremlin once again proves that residents of the temporarily occupied territories are being left to survive on their own, while Moscow focuses solely on extracting resources and producing propaganda imagery,” the Center stated.

They added that the water crisis can only be resolved after de-occupation.

As previously reported, around 250,000 people in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region have been left without access to water.

Photo: Mariupol City Council