Only 15% Of Water Remains In Starokrymske Reservoir National Resistance Center
“Only 15% of reserves remain in the Starokrymske Reservoir: instead of 45 million tonnes, there are now just 7 million. Nine other reservoirs have also dried up, and wells and boreholes are running dry,” the post reads.
The Center notes that the water situation in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk region is catastrophic, and the Kremlin's so-called“strategy” for resolving the crisis is to wait for autumn and winter rains.Read also: Fifth Crimea Platform Summit kicks off in New York
“The Kremlin once again proves that residents of the temporarily occupied territories are being left to survive on their own, while Moscow focuses solely on extracting resources and producing propaganda imagery,” the Center stated.
They added that the water crisis can only be resolved after de-occupation.
As previously reported, around 250,000 people in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region have been left without access to water.
Photo: Mariupol City Council
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment