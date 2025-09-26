UK At UN: We Will Stand With Ukraine Today, Tomorrow, And 100 Years From Now
The UK Deputy Prime Minister affirmed that the United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine -“today, tomorrow and 100 years from now”.
He stressed that his country supports Ukraine because it is essential to defend the core values of the UN Charter - sovereignty, territorial integrity, and respect for international law - and because the world will suffer if aggression goes unpunished.Read also: UK imposes new sanctions on Russia over illegal deportation of Ukrainian сhildren
Lammy called on UN member states to contribute to establishing a just and lasting peace that preserves the integrity of the UN Charter and allows Ukraine to emerge from Russia's brutal war as a sovereign, secure, and independent nation.
While Ukraine's President has shown commitment to peace at every turn, Vladimir Putin“savagely rains down ever more missiles and drones on the Ukrainian people”, he stated
At the same time, the UK Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the urgent need for UN reform to ensure the organization can effectively respond to global challenges.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, earlier this week the UK warned at the UN that Moscow's escalation opens the door to direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.
