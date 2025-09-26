WLS Launches New Website To Meet Rising Demand For Fire Alarms & Security Systems In London
LONDON, UK - WLS, a trusted leader in fire safety and security solutions with over 40 years of expertise, today announced the launch of its newly designed website. This digital platform has been specifically developed to serve the growing commercial demand for advanced Fire Alarm Systems and Integrated Security Solutions across London and the South East.
The new website delivers a streamlined user experience, making it easier for businesses, facilities managers, and developers to explore WLS's extensive range of services. From commercial fire alarm design and installation to CCTV, access control, and integrated security systems, the platform highlights how WLS provides tailored solutions that meet both compliance and operational needs.
Built with commercial clients in mind, the site showcases WLS's proven track record of delivering safety-critical systems in high-profile projects across the capital and surrounding regions. Visitors can access detailed service pages, case studies, and request consultations directly, ensuring an efficient journey from enquiry to project delivery.
“Our new website reflects WLS's commitment to supporting businesses in London and the South East with reliable, compliant, and future-ready fire and security systems,” said Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS.“As commercial demand continues to grow, we wanted to create a platform that makes it easier than ever for organisations to engage with our expertise and discover the full scope of our solutions.”
About WLS
WLS has over 40 years of industry experience and provided a complete fire safety and security system for commercial and residential clients at London and South East. WLS does everything from consultation and design, to installation and maintenance. Each system delivers maximum reliability, compliance and protection for peace of mind. WLS has a professional team that uses modern technology and abides by all the regulatory standards making it your best choice.
For media inquiries:
Contact: Elliott Martin
Tel: 0208 676 4300
Email: ...
Web:
Legal Disclaimer:
