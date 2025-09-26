Chinese Entertainment Giant Yuewen Teams Up With Resorts World Sentosa And Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 13 To Create An Immersive Haunted House Experience For The Unruly Immortals

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - At this year's highly anticipated Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights event at Resorts World Sentosa, a brand-new immersive haunted house based on the phenomenal Chinese fantasy novel, The Unruly Immortals, has made its stunning debut. This collaboration not only marks the first time that a premier IP under the global story platform Yuewen has been adapted into a large-scale offline immersive experience at an international theme park, but also represents the first partnership between Universal Studios Singapore and a Chinese web novel.







Marking its first collaboration with a Chinese novel, Universal Studios Singapore will transform this dark fantasy tale into reality. Guests will follow high school student Li Huowang as he navigates two conflicting realities - a bizarre cultivation world where ancient rituals transform him into living medicine, and a hospital ward where doctors deny the supernatural and insist his visions are mere hallucinations. The haunted house blurs the lines between sanity and madness, challenging guests to question what is real as they journey through twisted hospital wards, ancient alchemy chambers, and nightmarish temples in the protagonist's desperate search for a cure.

The Unruly Immortals, authored by "Foxtail Pen" under Yuewen, emerged as a groundbreaking online literary phenomenon in China in 2023, amassing over 11.3 million subscribers across Yuewen's online literature platforms. It has rapidly expanded into adaptations including comics, animation, and games, evolving into a vibrant cross-media cultural sensation. Its highly active online community has generated tens of millions of views for fan-created content across major platforms.







Foxtail Pen, author of The Unruly Immortals, said: "I'm honored that The Unruly Immortals is the first Chinese literary intellectual property to be featured at Universal Studios Singapore. Turning words into a real-life experience has been a magical journey. I hope visitors from around the world enjoy this one-of-a-kind adventure where fantasy and reality come together - and have a great time in the haunted house."

Universal Studios Singapore, a theme park renowned for aggregating world-class entertainment IPs, has positioned Yuewen's The Unruly Immortals as a core haunted house experience for Halloween Horror Nights 13. This strategic integration underscores Universal Studios Singapore's commitment to curating a diversified portfolio of high-quality IPs and reflects its global vision in delivering immersive entertainment.







"The successful launch of 'The Unruly Immortals' at Universal Studios Singapore marks a critical milestone for Yuewen in transforming its rich IP portfolio into world-class entertainment experiences, as well as a vital means for us to connect with global fans," emphasized Mr. Hou Xiaonan, Chief Executive Officer and President of Yuewen.

This collaboration epitomizes Yuewen's accelerated advancement of its global IP strategy. The group has already launched over 1,800 comic titles and nearly a hundred animation adaptations overseas. In July this year, the animated series Lord of Mysteries, adapted from its top-tier IP of the same name, premiered globally in multiple languages. Furthermore, multiple Yuewen IP-based dramas, including Joy of Life Season 2, The Legend of Shen Li, Guardians of the Dafeng, and The Tale of Rose, have been released on international platforms such as Disney+ and Netflix, achieving strong viewership results across multiple regions. The group's global storytelling portal, WebNovel, has nurtured 770,000 original literary works and over 500,000 overseas writers worldwide.

In the realm of offline experiences, Yuewen has been innovating its international collaboration models for IP development. During the summer of this year, Yuewen partnered with Switzerland Tourism to launch The King's Avatar-themed tourism routes, sparking a wave of travel interest among overseas fans. Furthermore, the large-scale IP festival "Yuewen Wonderland," held in Singapore in early 2025, drew nearly 500,000 visitors, becoming a highlight of the local Lunar New Year celebrations.

About Yuewen

Yuewen is a global storytelling powerhouse. It owns well-known brands such as QQ Reading, Qidian, New Classics Media, Tencent Animation & Comics, and Yuewen Goods, gathering tens of millions of creators and works, and has successfully incubated phenomenal IP titles like "Joy of Life," "Candle in the Tomb," "Soul Land," "The King's Avatar," "Battle Through the Heavens", "Nirvana in Fire," "Fox Spirit Matchmaker" and "The Outcast". In 2024, 4 out of the Top 5 most watched drama series in China were adapted from Yuewen's lPs, and 14 out of the Top 20 most popular Chinese animation works were adapted from Yuewen's lPs.

For more information, please visit .

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Asia's premium lifestyle destination resort, is located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa. Spanning 49 hectares, RWS is home to world-class attractions including Universal Studios Singapore and Adventure Cove Waterpark, as well as one of Southeast Asia's leading ocean institutes, comprising Singapore Oceanarium and the Research and Learning Centre. Complementing this are six unique luxury hotels, the retail and lifestyle destination WEAVE, the premier Resorts World Convention Centre, and a casino. RWS offers award-winning dining experiences and exciting cuisines from around the world helmed by celebrity chefs, establishing itself as a key player in Singapore's vibrant and diverse dining scene and a leading gourmet destination in Asia for epicureans. The integrated resort also offers world-class entertainment, from star-studded concerts to immersive exhibitions. RWS is the first integrated resort to be inducted into the TTG Travel Hall of Fame in 2023 after being named "Best Integrated Resort" for 10 consecutive years at the TTG Travel Awards, which recognises the best of Asia-Pacific's travel industry.

RWS is wholly owned by Genting Singapore, a company of the Genting Group. For more information, please visit .

